Dawson County’s surveyor to remain an elected position, commissioners decide

LEXINGTON — The process of how the Dawson County surveyor is chosen will remain the same. Recent rulings from the Nebraska Legislature haven opened the door to the surveyor position being an appoint position, but the Dawson County commissioners have nominated to not change the process.
In an effort to help smaller counties who may not have a full time surveyor, Nebraska lawmakers have made it possible for counties to decide if the position should be appointed rather than elected. This would allow, for example, a surveyor to serve multiple smaller counties at once.
In Dawson County the position of surveyor has historically been an elected one, decided on by the residents of the county. The county commissioners saw no reason to change the decision process during their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The commissioners had two options with a resolution which was before them. They could accept the resolution and maintain the status quo or to not accept it and put it to the voters of Dawson County for them to decide if the position should be nominated or elected.
The mood among the commissioners and those who attended the public hearing was there should be no change.
Commissioner Bill Stewart said, “I see no reason to change it.”
Newly appointed chairman Dennis Rickertsen said “if it isn’t broke don’t fix it and I haven’t heard from anyone about changing it.”
The rest of the commissioners were of the same opinion and voted to keep the surveyor position elected by the voters.
Earlier in the meeting Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody presented the December crime report. Moody said the average jail population was 94.8 and calls for service were steady throughout the month.
With the trial for Bailey Boswell, which was moved to Lexington, coming up in March, preparations in the sheriff’s office has been picking up, Moody said. The X-ray machine, the purchase of which was approved by the commissioners last meeting, was still in shipping.
The vehicles which were purchased by the sheriff’s office and held up in Chicago have finally made it to Nebraska, at least one was in Lincoln, delayed due to a train breakdown. The ones in Lexington need the proper decals and equipment installed, said Moody.
Dan Schwartzkopf with Krull Agency appeared to give a quarterly employee health insurance update. He said financially the county was doing well halfway through the fiscal year.
Schwartzkopf noted the amount spent on prescription claims and said the drugs which are the most widely advertised, also tend to be the most expensive. With multiple high cost drug prescriptions, he cited the need for their insurance plan to be solid and for there to be a cap, so employees do have to be responsible for the costs as well.
He said employees need to be educated on the different ways they can access care or high cost procedures.
The commissioners also entered into an agreement for services with Oak Creek Engineering as well as accepted an audit engagement letter.
The commissioners decided legal notices will be published in the Lexington Clipper Herald and at dawsoncountyne.org.
Commissioner proceedings will be published in the Tri-City Tribune all year, along with the Gothenburg Times from Jan. 1 to July 1 and then the Gothenburg Leader from July 1 to Dec. 31.
During the board of equalization the commissioners approved parcel corrections for Gothenburg Baseball Inc. and Terry Miller and approved late filings of exemption application forms for the Evangelical Free Church of Lexington and the Church of God New Jerusalem, with a late filing fee to be added.
The commissioners also had start of the year appointments and reappointments to make, they were as follows,
Commissioners
Chairman: Dennis Rickertsen
Vice-Chairman: P.J. Jacobson
Planning Commission
Bruce Montey
John Fritton
Curt Rickertsen
Don Batie
Troy Linn
Board of Adjustment
Rick Moomey
Tony Smith
Lawrence Wendelin
Commissioners District
District 1: Kristi Kruescher to replace Amanda Rossell
District 4: Jody Laird to replace Ann Smith
District 5: Phillip Burkhalter to replace Mickey Fischer
County Appointments
ADA Coordinator: Brian Woldt
Cooperative Lottery Representative: Dean Kugler and Yvonne Rickertsen
County Highway Superintendent: Mark Christiansen
County Highway Engineer: Oak Creek Engineering, LLC
County Highway Administrator: Pat Nichols
Courthouse Building Coordinator: Brian Woldt
Dawson Area Development Board: Dave Stenberg
Dawson County Weed Superintendent: Marty Craig
Emergency Manager: Brian Woldt
Spring Creek Chairman: Dennis Rickertsen
Veteran’s Service Administrator: Steve Zerr
Zoning Administrator: Pam Holbrook
Commissioner Appointments
Catastrophic Leave Board: Bill Stewart, P.J. Jacobson
Community Economic Development Board: Bill Stewart
Courthouse Building Committee: Bill Stewart
Dawson Area Development Board – Dean Kugler, alternate Bill Stewart
Dawson County Ag Society Board: Butch Hagan
Dawson County Extension Board: Dennis Rickertsen
Dawson County Veteran’s Service Officer: Dean Kugler
Dawson County Weed Board: Dennis Rickertsen
Finance Committee: Bill Stewart, P.J. Jacobson
Law Enforcement Security Committee: Bill Stewart, P.J. Jacobson
Lexington Area Solid Waste Board: Butch Hagan
Railroad Transportation Safety District, Bill Stewart, Dennis Rickertsen, Butch Hagan
Region II Health Services: P.J. Jacobson
Region II Developmental and Disability Services: P.J. Jacobson
Road Committee: Butch Hagan, Dean Kugler
Tower Incorporated: Butch Hagan
Two Rivers Public Health Board: Dennis Rickertsen
West Central Area of Aging: P.J. Jacobson
West Central Nebraska Development District: Brian Woldt, alternate Bill Stewart
