Dawson County’s emergency management planning committee hasn’t met since 2009, now the group needs participants

Sanders said it is important community members are encouraged to show up to the meetings and review the emergency plan so they are prepared in case of an incident.

A meeting for the Dawson County LEPC has been set for Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Dawson County Annex Building.

During the rest of the meeting the commissioners approved an amendment and addendum to an intergovernmental agreement with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, NIRMA.

The agreement would allow Dawson County to stay a part of NIRMA until June 2024. The commissioners approved the agreement, citing they were pleased with the training they had received from NIRMA in the past.

The commissioners also approved a conditional cash out option agreement with First Concord Benefits Group regarding cash-in-lieu payments.

During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners entered executive session for six minutes to discuss approval of a consent agreement with Cheema Investments. Following the meeting the commissioners approved the agreement.

Assessor John Moore presented an item concerning returning properties owned by NE Colorado Cellular Inc., doing business as Viaero Wireless, to the local tax roll.