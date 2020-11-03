Dawson County’s emergency management planning committee hasn’t met since 2009, now the group needs participants

LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is asking the Dawson County commissioners to encourage attendance at an upcoming local emergency planning committee meeting, a group which hasn’t been active in the county since 2009.
Alyssa Sanders, the State Emergency Response Commission Coordinator with Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, appeared before the Dawson County commissioners during their meeting on Friday, Oct. 30.
Sanders was present to speak about the county’s local emergency planning committee.
According to the State of Nebraska website, “A Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is a gathering of representatives in your community that have an interest in hazardous materials safety.”
Sanders said while the LEPC’s main focus is on hazardous waste and chemical materials, some have been able to expand their scope to other topics, such as preparedness for natural disasters. Sanders said they are able to do this as all the interest groups are already at the table.
The state suggests each LEPC have representation from the following organizations,
State and local officials
Local elected officials
Law enforcement
Emergency management
Fire fighting
First aid
Health professionals
Local environmental agencies
Hospitals
Transportation personnel
Broadcast and print media
Community groups
“Education and community outreach is another core component of an LEPC. Through the LEPC, the public will be able to seek out information about chemicals in their communities and learn how to safely shelter in place,” according to the state’s website.
Sanders said the LEPC must meet annually and review the hazardous materials plan once a year and this is mandated by state statue.
One of the members of the Dawson County LEPC needs to be a member of the Dawson County commissioners, Sanders said.
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said the last meeting of the Dawson County LEPC was around 2008-2009, as it was difficult to get people to show up to the meetings.
Commissioner Butch Hagan said it’s hard to get people involved until there has been a disaster.
Sanders noted Dawson County is on the I-80 corridor, as well as the Union Pacific railroad. Both of these transportation networks have the potential for a chemical or hazardous material incident.
Sanders said it is important community members are encouraged to show up to the meetings and review the emergency plan so they are prepared in case of an incident.
A meeting for the Dawson County LEPC has been set for Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Dawson County Annex Building.
During the rest of the meeting the commissioners approved an amendment and addendum to an intergovernmental agreement with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, NIRMA.
The agreement would allow Dawson County to stay a part of NIRMA until June 2024. The commissioners approved the agreement, citing they were pleased with the training they had received from NIRMA in the past.
The commissioners also approved a conditional cash out option agreement with First Concord Benefits Group regarding cash-in-lieu payments.
During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners entered executive session for six minutes to discuss approval of a consent agreement with Cheema Investments. Following the meeting the commissioners approved the agreement.
Assessor John Moore presented an item concerning returning properties owned by NE Colorado Cellular Inc., doing business as Viaero Wireless, to the local tax roll.
Moore said these properties had originally been state assessed, but were taken off the rolls and could be returned to the local tax rolls, if approved. The commissioners approved the action.
Tax corrections were also made for parcels owned by Bryan Rosacker, Gene Hollibaugh and Farm Credit Leasing Services.
