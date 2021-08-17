Dawson County Relay For Life raises nearly $19,000

Nearly $19,000 was raised to fight cancer for the 27th Annual Relay For Life of Dawson County in Gothenburg on Friday, August 6. Organizers agree that “2021-Our Year of Hope” proved to be an inspiration.

“We are very pleased with the turnout and the support we have received throughout Dawson County,” said Mary Harbur, event lead. “Our sincere thank you to sponsors, teams, survivors and donors. You all keep HOPE alive and strong.”

More than 20 cancer survivors and their families were honored during the first lap led by honorary chairpersons Ron King of Lexington and Michelle Stevens of Kearney (Gothenburg Elementary School Counselor).

A crowd of 150 Dawson County residents were served during a free-will offering meal. During the evening, the audience enjoyed watching several teams vying for the Corn-Hole Tournament win. And music by deejay Steve Clouatre of North Platte provided an up-beat party atmosphere.

As the luminaria candles were lit at dusk, survivor testimonials for King, Stevens and Terri Casper of Lexington were presented. A solemn promise of hope was delivered during the luminaria ceremony presented by Harbur and her husband, Jeff, who encouraged everyone to give their precious gift of time to help family, friends and community.