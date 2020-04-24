Dawson County records 58 new COVID-19 cases, total is 255

DAWSON COUNTY — Enhanced testing in Dawson County has revealed it to be the number three hotspot in the state of Nebraska, with a total of 255 being recorded this week.
This week saw a large influx of positive cases, as the Nebraska National Guard was called in to conduct enhanced testing last weekend, and continued to do so throughout this week. The results have been sobering. The first weeks of April only saw around 10 cases recorded, now cases are over 250.
As more tests are being done, numbers of positive cases are expected to increase.
Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to partner with area businesses and organizations to perform enhanced surveillance testing.
The tests determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in the district and provide data to help with decision making and improve measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a Two Rivers release.
Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.
Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. Individuals are more likely to be tested if they are essential infrastructure staff, in direct contact with a laboratory confirmed case, a health care worker, first responder or age 65 or older. For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
