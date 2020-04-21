Editors Note: The COVID-19 pandemic is developing rapidly. The numbers used in this article were corrected at the time of publication. Please note they may have changed.
DAWSON COUNTY — Dawson County has become a notable hotspot in the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. There have been 172 cases detected in the county after enhanced testing being done over the weekend by the National Guard.
Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the National Guard and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, conducted enhanced testing in the Lexington community Friday and Saturday with an updated total of 238 tests performed.
Area business, healthcare, and emergency responders were prioritized for this testing, according to a press release from Two Rivers.
Tyson is not releasing the number of cases at its plant, spokeswoman Liz Croston said, according to a Lee BHM News Service article.
Two of the cases in Dawson County were pediatric.
Two Rivers continues to partner with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Enhanced surveillance testing allows public health to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment in our district providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said the extra testing was requested for Lexington after a small cluster of cases were noted in the community.
Eschliman said it was expected with more testing, would come more cases and said this allows Two Rivers to identify who is sick, and who they have had contact with so quarantine and self-isolation measures can be employed.
Bringing in the National Guard to test in Lexington was done because they are a “turnkey,” operation, Eschliman said who have the proper personal protective equipment, are capable of testing and can offer quick results from their tests.
Eschliman said it is known the population of the area moves around frequently for work and other necessities, necessitating more tests are employed here in Lexington for identification of positive cases.
In the surrounding area, Gosper County has recorded five positive cases, Phelps County still has only one confirmed cased.
In areas which haven’t seen many confirmed cases, Eschliman cautions against people developing a false sense of security. “You shouldn’t relax,” he said, “people need to be cognitive, (the virus) is everywhere.
COVID-19 is, “endemic,” in our communities, a term Eschliman said he does not use lightly.
With the weather becoming more pleasant, the temptation arises for people to ignore the requests for people to stay at home and not to travel.
Eschliman noted cases are on the rise and the hope is they will reach their peak soon before beginning to recede, but he added this will be drawn out longer if people do not follow the directed health measures put in place by the state and the local public health departments.
“We just need people to hold out a little longer,” Eschliman said.
Across the state there have been 1,474 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.