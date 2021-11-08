Dawson County records 122 new COVID-19 cases last week, over half in persons aged 40-70

LEXINGTON — There were 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dawson County last week and over half of these cases have been found among 40-70 year old people.

In total, 420 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Two Rivers Public Health Department between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. Of these, 31 were at long-term care and other residential facilities.

One out of every eight tests, including routine testing, conducted in the district throughout the past week were positive, according to Two Rivers.

While Dawson County saw cases in an older population, Phelps County recorded 72 cases in the past week; over half of the new cases were in people aged less than 40. According to Two Rivers, 10 percent of all tests returned in Phelps were positive.

Excluding long-term routine testing, test positivity rate is over 26 percent. Persistent increase in positivity rate likely indicates high rates of community transmission, according to Two Rivers.

Two Rivers is currently monitoring COVID outbreaks at more than 13 long term facilities across the district.