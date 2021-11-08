Dawson County records 122 new COVID-19 cases last week, over half in persons aged 40-70

LEXINGTON — There were 122 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dawson County last week and over half of these cases have been found among 40-70 year old people.
In total, 420 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Two Rivers Public Health Department between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. Of these, 31 were at long-term care and other residential facilities.
One out of every eight tests, including routine testing, conducted in the district throughout the past week were positive, according to Two Rivers.
While Dawson County saw cases in an older population, Phelps County recorded 72 cases in the past week; over half of the new cases were in people aged less than 40. According to Two Rivers, 10 percent of all tests returned in Phelps were positive.
Excluding long-term routine testing, test positivity rate is over 26 percent. Persistent increase in positivity rate likely indicates high rates of community transmission, according to Two Rivers.
Two Rivers is currently monitoring COVID outbreaks at more than 13 long term facilities across the district.
According to Two Rivers, there have been four new variants of the Delta variant confirmed in the district. Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers, called the new variants “worrisome” at Friday’s weekly public Two Rivers press conference. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
She said these variants replicate quickly, then mutate. “The best solution is to stop the reproduction or transmission of the virus. Getting people vaccinated is the only way to fight this,” she said.
On Nov. 1, Two Rivers reported four additional deaths, the total COVID-19 deaths in the district is now 145.
ICU bed availability is low, only one out of 29 beds across the entire district is currently available. COVID-19 patients also account for over 20 percent of all medical and surgical bed use across the district; around two-thirds of hospital beds are available.
A testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds, drive-through testing with prior online registration, Monday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., is now operational. People wanting to get tested are required to register prior to testing at www.trphd.org.
As of Nov. 2, 47 percent of the district’s total population and 58 percent of the adult population has received the minimum recommended dose of the vaccine. Over 6,000 people in the district have also received a booster or extra dose of the vaccine.
Dawson County continues to have the highest amount of fully vaccinated residents at 48.6 percent. Gosper County’s total is at 45 percent.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of COVID-19 vaccination. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org
Vaccination clinics in the local area include:
Thursday, Nov. 18: 5 p.m. – Lexington, 201 E. 5th St.
The COVID-19 risk dial remains unchanged from the previous week within the ‘pandemic’ zone. The risk assessment reflects dramatically higher case rates, ICU bed availability, COVID hospitalization rates and the rapid spread of new cases in specific clusters across the district, according to Two Rivers.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 417 active hospitalizations as of Nov. 1. Hospitalizations dipped into the 350s in late October but they have now started to increase.
There were 6,076 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 305 from the prior week. Of these, 4,131 were the Delta variant.
According to DHHS, 68.7 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, while 5.2 percent has been partially vaccinated.
There have been 287,345 positive tests recorded and 2,508 deaths in Nebraska since the pandemic began.
Looking nationally, “Coronavirus case levels have remained stable in recent days, with around 70,000 new infections reported daily. Hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decline,” according to the New York Times, “More than 750,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, including about 50,000 announced since the start of October.”