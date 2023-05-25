LEXINGTON – 10 a.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles
Speakers will be VFW Post 5136 Commander Mark Wigstone, American Legion Post 111 Commander David Trembly, American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary President Donna Hatfield and VFW Post 5136 Auxiliary President Susan Nichols.
Special music will be provided by members of the Lexington Honor Society and Rachael Kearney.
COZAD – 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park.
GOTHENBURG – 10 a.m. at Lake Helen Veterans Memorial. Speaker will be Kevin Hinds.
OVERTON – 10 a.m. - Overton Cemetery.