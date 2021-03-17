 Skip to main content
Dawson County male dies due to COVID-19, the 117th death in the health district
COVID-19 virus
DAWSON COUNTY — A Dawson County male in his 80s is the 117th person to die due to COVID-19 in the health district, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported on Wednesday.

According to Two Rivers, the mortality rate in the district 1.15 percent, while Nebraska’s overall mortality rate is 1.04 percent. There have been 2,128 deaths across the state.

Nebraska’s mortality rate is lower than neighboring states. Kansas’ rate is at 1.59 percent; Missouri, 1.52 percent and Iowa, 1.64 percent, according to Two Rivers.

