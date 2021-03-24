Dawson County male dies due to COVID-19, eight new cases in the district on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — A Dawson County male in his 70s is the 118th person to die due to COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported on Tuesday.

There were also eight total cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers Public district on Tuesday, March 23; four of them were in Dawson County.

The other cases included three in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,215 total cases, 9,739 of which are no longer symptomatic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state continue to hover in the low hundreds; there were 117 active hospitalizations on Wednesday morning.

The vaccination effort continues in Nebraska, so far 17.1 percent of the eligible population has completed their vaccinations.

Nebraska has reported 206,707 total cases, 159,163 recoveries and 2,137 deaths.