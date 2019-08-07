2019-2020 Dawson County Leadership classes selected

DAWSON COUNTY — Members of the Adult Dawson Area Leadership Class #17 and Dawson Area Youth Leadership Class #2 have been selected.
The Dawson Area Leadership program is a personal development program designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of their leadership ability in addressing pertinent community needs. The adult and youth classes will each be required to select, organize, and participate in a community service project to graduate.
Participants soon will begin their leadership training (80+ hours) by attending monthly education sessions between September and June. Topics of the day sessions include: Education; Health and Human Services; Art, Culture and Recreation; Business, Industry and Media; Ag, Energy and Environment; Local Government and Law Enforcement, and State Government Day to be held in Lincoln.
Adult members who have committed to the Dawson Area Leadership Class No. 17 are:
Korlynn Applegate, Gothenburg Health
Brenna Bartruff, Lexington Regional Health Center
Austin Boller, Waypoint Bank
Roxanne Converse-Whiting, Sun Theatre & Gothenburg Community Playhouse
Jessica Haack, Cozad Community Hospital
Jackie Jasnoch, Great Western Bank
Alisa Keiser, Orthman Manufacturing, Inc.
Craig Mickey, Waypoint Bank
Julie Rupe, Cozad Community Medical Clinic
Kasey Rushton, Elwood Care Center & Assisted Living
Tinna Therrien, Gothenburg Health
Melissa Thompson, Double D Livestock, Inc.
Nic VanCura, Dawson County Assessor’s Office
Students who have committed to the Dawson Area Youth Leadership Class #2 are:
Janet Aguado, Lexington High School
Keith Allen, Lexington High School
Noah Converse, Lexington High School
Haley Fleischman, Overton High School
Alivia Knoerzer, Elwood High School
Jassmin Parada, Lexington High School
Victoria Perez, Lexington High School
Michell Plazas, Lexington High School
Shirley Rios, Elwood High School
Omar Sanchez, Lexington High School
Joslyn Sayer, Lexington High School
Gracie Schneider, Cozad High School
The Dawson Area Youth Leadership program is provided at no charge to the students due to generous organizations and civic groups sponsoring their tuition. We are still looking for sponsors for this year’s youth participants. If you are interested in sponsors their tuition ($250) please contact Andrea McClintic at dawsonareadirector@gmail.com or 308-217-0004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.