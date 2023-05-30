Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County History Museum hosted their annual Memorial Day weekend car show on Saturday, May 27.

All vehicles were welcomed and in total, 53 vehicles from classic roadsters, hotrods, muscle cars, pickups and modern sports cars were featured.

The event was sponsored by Black Diamond Auto Body, Platte Valley Auto Group and Heartland Chevrolet and Buick.

The Dawson County Historical Society was founded in 1958 in Lexington, Nebraska to preserve the unique history and culture of Dawson County. The Society’s first project was the restoration of the District #55 School. In 1964, through the generosity of the family of Harley Kirkpatrick and our members, patrons and visitors, land was donated and work on the first museum building began.

The Dawson County Historical Society is a private non-profit education institution whose mission is to promote a greater understanding of the history of Dawson County and south-central Nebraska. The society collects, preserves, exhibits, and interprets that history and its relationship to Nebraska and the wider world for the benefit of all ages and interests.