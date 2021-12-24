Dawson County Historical Museum's Night Christmas Tree Viewings

LEXINGTON — It was a trip through the past and present when viewing the Dawson County Historical Museum’s Christmas tree display this year.
The theme for the 2021 Christmas season was “Decades of Trees.” The businesses and individuals taking part will choose a decade between 1860 and 2020 and decorated accordingly.
For instance, the Plum Creek Quilters Guild decorated a “Dirty ‘30s” themed tree and the Lexington Garden Club based their decorations on 1860s medicinal plants. There were two aluminum tree from the 1950s on display as well.