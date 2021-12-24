 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawson County Historical Museum's Night Christmas Tree Viewings
0 Comments
top story

Dawson County Historical Museum's Night Christmas Tree Viewings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — It was a trip through the past and present when viewing the Dawson County Historical Museum’s Christmas tree display this year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The theme for the 2021 Christmas season was “Decades of Trees.” The businesses and individuals taking part will choose a decade between 1860 and 2020 and decorated accordingly.

For instance, the Plum Creek Quilters Guild decorated a “Dirty ‘30s” themed tree and the Lexington Garden Club based their decorations on 1860s medicinal plants. There were two aluminum tree from the 1950s on display as well.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics