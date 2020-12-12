Dawson County Historical Museum hosting evening Christmas tree tour

LEXINGTON — The halls have been decked, the lights put up and now the Dawson County Historical Museum is ready to host an evening Christmas tree tour.

While businesses, organizations and individuals annually decorate Christmas trees throughout the Dawson County Historical Museum, this year the participants were to pick out a holiday book and decorate their tree according to the theme.

Books ranged from “Christmas in the Big Woods,” by Laura Ingals Wilder, “The Gingerbread Man,” “The Story of the Poinsetta,” “The Polar Express,” “Nibbles the Book Monster,” among several others.

Some of those who decorated this year include the Recipe Club, the Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Dawson Public Power District, Lexington Parks and Recreation, the Dawson County Children’s Museum, Alpha Delta Kappa, Madeline’s, etc.

The trees are scattered throughout the museum, so visitors can walk through the loop, main show room and art room to view them all.

This year, unable to host their Christmas open house due to COVID-19, the museum has chosen to host several evenings of Christmas tree showings from Dec. 19-23 from 6 to 9 p.m. The lights will be turned low so the lights can shine that much brighter.