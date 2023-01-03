Dawson County Family Partners request Keno funds from commissioners

LEXINGTON — Representatives from Dawson County Family Partners appeared before the county commissioners on Friday, Dec. 30 to request Keno funds to help serve more families.

Amanda Woolley, program coordinator and Tracy Naylor, a board member, told the commissioners first about their mission, to partner with families and communities to identify challenges and create opportunities that help every child, youth, and family stay safe, healthy, and strong.

Dawson County Family Partners (DCFP) is a county-wide organization that works with partners in our communities to give families what they need to thrive so they can stay together, remain self-sufficient, and support the health and learning of their children.

Dawson County Family Partners is currently funded nearly 100 percent by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and is designated for households in Dawson County with children under the age of 18 years of age.

Woolley said they recently became their own non-profit organization; they had been operating through the COVID-19 pandemic in “emergency mode,” helping families with immediate needs.

After the first instance of helping families, they then offer coaching and other programs to help individuals get back on their feet.

In one example of the organizations help, a Cozad family came to them with an electric bill running around $800, far too high for a house of their size. After helping them to get it paid off, HVAC repairman found issues with their system that was causing the high bill.

At the moment, their grant only allows them to help families with children under 18, meaning they have had to turn away some families.

Woolley said they were requesting $5,000 from the county in Keno funds to help them serve other households without children.

The commissioners approved the request for the funds. For more information, contact Amanda Woolley at 308-325-3476 or our website, www.dawsonfamilypartners.org.

Another item involving Keno was the request to transfer ownership from Strike And Spare to Strike & Spare Bowl. Nic VanCura appeared in regard to the change, having purchased the Strike and Spare bowling alley.

VanCura stated they plan to operate the facility just as it has been run in the past. The commissioners approved the change.

Brian Woldt, Dawson County Emergency Manager, appeared with a single bid for new windows that came from Bristol Windows of Lincoln.

For 68 new windows for the old part of the courthouse, the bid was $123,478.00 with a 16 to 20 week completion period. To get the process started, $61,739.00 was required as a down payment.

Commissioner Bill Stewart, who is on the courthouse committee, said this was something that has been needed to be done for some time. The county also plans to use their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to pay for the installation.

There was further discussion around an email conversion for the county to a .gov address. In general, emails from the U.S. government come from a .gov email domain. Commissioner Rick Zarek said at a past meeting that an email coming from this type of domain has more credibility in the eyes of many people.

Woldt voiced his opinion that the change was worth the extra cost. The commissioners moved to table the action pending further research.

The commissioners also tabled an action regarding the revised county handbook, provided by Zelle, to allow for more discussion with elected county officials.

During the committee reports, Commissioner Zarek said one of his assignments is to sit on the board of Dawson Area Development (DAD).

He noted that since former Executive Director Andrea McClintic resigned at the start of 2022, Robyn Geiser of Cozad has been helping DAD employee Scott Foster with some fiscal clean up items.

There has been discussion about the future of DAD, including the City of Lexington taking it over, but this decision is up in the air. Zarek said there would be more discussion at the January meeting.

When asked about hiring another full time director, Zarek said Foster and Geiser have been in “clean-up mode,” for the past year.

Zarek also noted he spoke with TNT Cyber Solutions, who has been working with the county, about best practices regarding cyber security after the cyber-attack on the county in 2021. There was discussion about training for county employees and how best it can be implemented.

During the board of equalization meeting, tax corrections for parcels owned by the Gothenburg Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Gothenburg, Ellison Family Trust, KCI, Haymaker Feeds, Millennium Development, Central Nebraska Public Power and Crown Equipment Corporation were approved.