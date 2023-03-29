COZAD — Dawson County Family Partners hosted their first ever annual meeting with local area organizations at the Cozad Elks Club on Tuesday, March 28.

Dawson County Family Partners (DCFP) is a county-wide organization that works with partners in our communities to give families what they need to thrive so they can stay together, remain self-sufficient, and support the health and learning of their children.

Amanda Woolley, program coordinator with DCFP said the overall goal of the meeting was to identify gaps in services or essential needs and find ways forward to bridge those gaps.

The meeting was held in-part as a workshop, with a service array summary that overviewed different priorities. The groups then held a breakout session where each organization each identified their top three priorities.

Some of the organizations represented at the meeting included Cozad Health Systems, Gothenburg Health, Central Community College, Two Rivers Public Health Department, Tyson, Sixpence, Nebraska Department of Labor, Lexington Public Schools, Gothenburg Backpack Program, Department of Health and Human Services, Head Start, Immigrant Legal Center, Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition and Nebraska Communities for Kids.

Woolley said there were a great variety of different organizations represented at the meeting.

After the top three priorities were identified, the representatives grouped based on their top priorities and continued to brainstorm about strategic ways of working together to provide better access to families in the county.

One of topics of discussion was the Dawson Service Array survey that was distributed between April 28 and May 30, 2022. The survey asked questions about basic needs, health care needs and promotion, child and youth safety and development and family life and development.

One of the main needs throughout the county is child care.

In Lexington, there are around 1,142 children under the age of six with all available parents working and there are only 184 total licensed child care spots and 121 spots in preschools.

The result is, around 837 children are not in licensed quality child care; an increase from around 700 when the Clipper-Herald began reporting on the shortage in 2019.

Gothenburg is building the Impact Center, to address three needs, child care, an event space and an indoor sports area in one structure. There are around 50 children on waiting lists for child care in the community.

In Cozad, Jen McKeone, Executive Director of the Cozad Development Corporation recently gave a talk at the Wilson Public Library about the lack of child care in the 100th Meridian community and how it has far reaching impacts on economic development.

McKeone said currently there are 30 children, including 12 infants that are on waiting lists to access child care in Cozad.

According to Child Care in State Economic update from 2019, there has been a 20 percent decrease in family child care homes since 2010, resulting in fewer choices, including lower costing options, for families.

To help bridge the gap, Gothenburg, Lexington, Overton and other area communities such as Bertrand and Eustis, have joined with Communities for Kids, group working to increase access to quality child care.

Other topics discussed during the meeting including crisis stabilization, domestic violence, early intervention, employment assistant, lack of housing, life skills training, mental health, parent education classes, services for uninsured children, substance abuse and prevention, transportation assistance and suicide prevention.

The main gaps discussed during the meeting were housing, mental health, transport and child care.

Woolley said Communities for Kids is working on addressing the child care gap and other work groups were formed that would find ways to address housing, mental health and transport needs in the county.

The different work groups will meet again in future meetings to continue the process of discussion and action.

When asked about the outcome of the first annual meeting, Woolley said it was, “excellent,” with great input from the different organizations involved.

For more information about DCFP or ways to get involved in the work groups, contact Amanda Woolley at 308-325-3476 and visit their website, www.dawsonfamilypartners.org