Dawson County Family Partners encourages community to take online survey to better understand services for children, families

DAWSON COUNTY — On behalf of Dawson County Family Partners, you are invited to participate in a community survey to help better understand the services in Dawson County for children, youth, and families.

Your input and participation are crucial in helping generate the information needed for future discussions on availability and quality of resources serving children and families in Dawson County. The focused areas to be included in this survey are:

Basic Needs

Health Care

Child and Youth Safety & Development

Family Development

Dawson County Family Partners realizes how valuable your time is, and we also value your input. We are using this electronic survey to gather information rather than a full-day in-person gathering in the hopes of getting input from more community members in less time. Since this is an online survey, you are able to take this survey when it is convenient for you. Click here to Begin Survey!

Things to Note before Starting the Survey:

This survey will take you approximately 30 minutes to complete, and you may save your answers and return to the survey if you are not able to finish it at one time.

Please commit to taking this survey when you have time to read, understand, and answer the questions. Each service is defined, followed by its own set of questions. Please carefully read the service definition and think about your experiences in your community before answering the questions that follow.

If you believe a service is NOT available in your community, you are asked to scroll down the page to Question #5. This is the “Importance” question and you are asked to provide your feedback on that question before going to the next service.

For this survey please answer the questions to the best of your knowledge. No community or county has all of these services, so be honest and help us understand areas in which we might be able to grow.

At the end of the survey you will be asked to enter your email address if you feel comfortable doing so. Your email address will be used to send you the county-wide results and/or to contact you directly if we believe you have important information to contribute to our ongoing conversations.

The first page of the survey also asks for you to identify your community, please choose “other” and type in the name of the Dawson County Community in which you live or answered the questions for.

The final page will ask for your email, if you feel comfortable giving this to us, we will use this to contact you if we have any additional questions or feel your expertise will be valuable to our further conversation.

We ask that you complete the survey no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 20. The more survey results we receive, the better we can understand the services we currently have and the gaps in services we can work as a county to address. If you feel that you know someone that would be beneficial to the information that we are asking, please feel free to forward the survey to them on our behalf.

Thank you for your time and your participation in this important survey! Click here to Begin Survey!