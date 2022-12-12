Dawson County Family Partners committed to helping families

LEXINGTON — Dawson County Family Partners is committed to partnering with families and communities to identify challenges and create opportunities that help every child, youth, and family stay safe, healthy, and strong.

Dawson County Family Partners (DCFP) is a county-wide organization that works with partners in our communities to give families what they need to thrive so they can stay together, remain self-sufficient, and support the health and learning of their children.

Dawson County Family Partners provides the following benefits to families:

Provide information to families about services available

Link Families to coaches and places that can provide ongoing support

Administer flex funds to help with emergency expenses

Prevention services to avoid higher systems of care

Household budgeting assistance

Answers to questions about services

Assistance with completing paperwork or applications

Advocate on behalf of families

Dawson County Family Partners is currently funded nearly 100% by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and is designated for households in Dawson County with children under the age of 18 years of age. It is the expectation that local donations should supplement this income from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. DCFP is looking to raise $10,000 locally for an operating reserve.

Strong families build strong communities and sometimes a helping hand to get over a rough patch is all it takes to keep families strong and thriving. Introducing and supporting positive practices helps create a positive cycle for generations to come.