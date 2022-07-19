Dawson County Fair kept “Mooving Forward” in 2022

LEXINGTON — It doesn’t truly feel like summer until you’ve been to the county fair. The Dawson County Fair’s theme this year was “Mooving Forward.”

“Thank you to all of our supporters of the Dawson County Fair, we appreciate the continued support,” stated the Dawson County Ag Society and Fairground Staff.

Dawson County Fairgrounds Manager Becca Putnam said this year’s fair went well. She noted attendance was slightly down, likely due to heat in the 90s and high humidity values. Many of the food vendors she spoke with simply said, “It’s a hot fair this year.”

Events kicked off on Wednesday with 4-H exhibits and shows, several different types of food vendors, a beer garden and the first night of the carnival.

Thursday saw all the 4-H buildings open to the public as well as the YMCA Cornhole Tournament and steer roping in the arena later in the evening.

The Platte Valley Auto Rodeo started its first night on Friday with several different events including steer wrestling, bareback riding, ladies breakaway roping, tie down roping and saddle bronc riding, mixed team roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding.

Later in the evening, a mariachi band performed for the rodeo crowd.

Some typical July thunderstorms encroached on the area Saturday evening, but rodeo announcer Clay Patton said the weather did not delay the rodeo. He said the strong winds out of the north made the officials secure their papers at most.

Putnam said the weather did not impact the fair events overly much. The Dylan Bloom and Luke Mills concert that took place after the rodeo on Saturday was delayed around 30 minutes due to rain but was able to be held.

She said the cool down was welcomed by many of the fairgoers, even if the winds were a bit strong.

The Dawson County Ranch Rodeo took place on Sunday, it was also the last night of the carnival.

The carnival this year was again provided by Moore’s Greater Shows of Donna, Texas.