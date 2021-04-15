Dawson County commissioners sign resolution supporting gun rights

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners joined with many other counties and unanimously signed a resolution supporting gun rights and the Second Amendment.
Around 30 other Nebraska counties, including neighbors Lincoln and Buffalo, have symbolically approved resolutions supporting the right to bear arms.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said he received more community input on this matter than any other in the past three to four years. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen said he had a similar experience.
Commissioner Dean Kugler said they are joining with many other counties in Nebraska, but noted the symbolic nature of these resolutions.
The resolution states in part, “it is the desire of the Dawson County Board of Commissioners to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States of the Constitution.”
The resolution also notes the Nebraska State Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms, specifically for security or defense “of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use and all other lawful purposes.”
The move comes one day after Governor Pete Ricketts also signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”
“The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” Ricketts stated in the proclamation. “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”
A “Second Amendment sanctuary” refers to a declaration that a state, county or city will not enforce federal gun laws they consider to be too restrict. At least four other states, including Kansas and Wyoming have signed similar declarations.
These resolutions will have to contend with the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution that establishes federal laws are the “supreme Law of the Land,” and takes priority over conflicting state laws, if any gun control measures are made federal law.
This push has come after President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons after two mass shootings occurred. The first in Georgia, on March 16, that left eight people dead and six days later another gunman in Boulder, Colo., killed 10 people at a local supermarket.
Biden recently announced plans to ban the sale of “ghost guns,” which are firearms that can be assembled with homemade kits and cannot be traced by law enforcement.
He has also asked the Justice Department to draft model “red flag” laws for states to adopt. Red flag laws allow judges to order the confiscation of a person’s guns that is exhibiting mental health issues or threatening behavior.