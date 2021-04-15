Dawson County commissioners sign resolution supporting gun rights

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners joined with many other counties and unanimously signed a resolution supporting gun rights and the Second Amendment.

Around 30 other Nebraska counties, including neighbors Lincoln and Buffalo, have symbolically approved resolutions supporting the right to bear arms.

Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said he received more community input on this matter than any other in the past three to four years. Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen said he had a similar experience.

Commissioner Dean Kugler said they are joining with many other counties in Nebraska, but noted the symbolic nature of these resolutions.

The resolution states in part, “it is the desire of the Dawson County Board of Commissioners to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States of the Constitution.”

The resolution also notes the Nebraska State Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms, specifically for security or defense “of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use and all other lawful purposes.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The move comes one day after Governor Pete Ricketts also signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”