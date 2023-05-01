LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners got their first chance to review the wind energy regulations that Planning Commission has been working on for the past several months, prior to the public hearing to codify the regulations.

The focus on wind energy came to a head when landowners around the Sumner area received a wind farm and easement agreement from NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Fla., in late 2022.

The documents were related to a “Canaday Wind Energy Center” that was proposed to be located in the county.

“We are in the initial stages of assessing whether this community is compatible for a renewable energy project. This includes evaluating existing transmission infrastructure, landowner and county officials’ interest, as well as conducting environmental surveys,” said Sara Cassidy, spokesperson for NextEra Energy Resources in late 2022.

“If our assessments are favorable, the project would be subject to the appropriate approval process,” Cassidy said, “Renewable energy projects, like the proposed wind site are attractive to local communities, as they provide numerous economic benefits, including good jobs and the potential for millions of dollars in additional tax revenue, which can be used to enhance schools, roads and essential services.”

Area landowners appealed to the county commissioners, who approved a one year moratorium on wind farm applications in November 2022.

Since then, the county Planning Commission has held several meetings where they have taken public comment to create amendments related to wind farms.

During a December meeting, many of the residents requested five mile setbacks from non-participating properties. Gene Coldwell, project manager with NextEra Energy Resources said set-backs of this distance would effectively zone out wind energy projects in the county.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook reviewed the commercial Wind Energy Conservation Systems (WECS) amendments with commissioners.

The Planning Commission proposed three mile set-backs from the property line of a non-participating land owner and public conservation lands, including wildlife management areas and state recreation areas.

The distance from a dwelling unit on participating land or road right-of-ways was set at three times the tip height of a turbine.

Regulations for metrological towers were also included, the distance being 1.1 times the total height of the tower from a boundary.

There was a provision that allowed the owner of a proposed WECS or turbine that requests to build closer than the aforementioned setbacks, to obtain an Impact Easement Agreement with any existing landowner.

Shadow/Flicker was a new section that was added and was specified as, “The shadow cast by the rotating blades of a wind turbine which moves with the blades.”

After some discussion, the Planning Commission decided the amendment should state, “Shadow-flicker shall not be permitted on any dwelling or public road.”

A flicker study will be to be submitted and contain several pieces of input including, turbine location, shadow-flicker receptors on dwellings, topographical information, turbine rotor diameter, wind speed and direction frequency, sunshine hours and identification of model and turbine size.

Output from the model must include calculated shadow-flicker at selected receptors, tabulated and plotted times of day with shadow-flicker at selected receptors and maps showing turbine locations, receptors and iso-line contours indicators of projected shadow flicker times.

Holbrook said with a zero tolerance for shadow-flicker in certain areas, there could be more discussion about what actions will be taken if shadow-flicker is found at prohibited locations.

It was mentioned that if the studies are through, with precise calculations, there should not be any violations.

Another point of contention was a section about the clustering of turbines.

A new section added by the Planning Commission states, “Each WECS…shall be separated from any other commercial scale wind system or turbine by 2,640 feet.”

Commissioner Rick Zarek said that much thought has been put into the regulations to protect non-participating landowners, but questioned if this section went too far in telling participating landowners what they could or couldn’t do with their own land.

“It seems we are infringing on an owner’s right to use their land,” Zarek said.

Holbrook said the amendment could be discussed during the upcoming public hearing.

The maximum tip height of any WECS was set at 600 feet from the original grade of the land, the Planning Commission wrote.

The Planning Commission also determined that no WECS shall be located in an Airport Hazard Area District and all must use aircraft detection lighting systems.

Discussion during public hearings had focused on the decommissioning of the WECS. There were amendments made stating that items located six feet below the original grade must be removed within 180 days of the discontinued use.

Any decommissioned WECS must also be removed from the site and disposed of in an approved landfill or recycling location.

All decommissioned sites including access roads will also need to be restored to conditions consistent with the surrounding land, unless the landowners want the roads to remain. This restoration shall also be maintained for five years after the initial restoration is complete, the Planning Commission wrote.

A section was amended to change the specifications from 50 decibels to 40 decibels.

There was also a new section added to include that any WECS operator shall provide emergency response training for rural fire departments that have WECS operating within their district.

Commissioner Kevin Swanson, also a member of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, opined that all of the departments should take part in the training, as any fire involving a WECS would involve paging other departments for mutual aid.

There were also amendments regarding road and bridges to be used in construction, maintaining and decommissioning of a WECS, a fund for annual payments per towers and site insurance.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, May 15 for final discussion and approval of the wind energy amendments.

The commissioners moved on to other agenda items, one of which was the annual renewal of the inter-local agreement with Gosper County for weed control duties, presented by Dawson County Weed Superintendent, Marty Craig.

The agreement has been in place for over a decade and continues to benefit both counties, Craig said. The commissioners approved the agreement.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt appeared with updates to the Emergency Action Plan for the Spring Creek Watershed Dam. He noted the only changes were to reflect law enforcement changes, including Sheriff Mark Montgomery and Cozad Police Chief Nick Reynolds.

The commissioners approved the updates.

The last item was a down payment of 15 percent of $20,534.70 to TK Elevators for work to be done on the jail elevators, which was approved.