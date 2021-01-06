Dawson County commissioners reverse course on decision to use county funds to finance victim witness position

LEXINGTON — After initially deciding to allocate county funds to fully finance the victim witness position, the Dawson County commissioners chose to reverse course and will continue using a Victims of Crimes Act grant for the position, a grant which requires a considerable amount of book keeping.
Julie Gilg, victim witness for the county had appeared before the commissioners in early December 2020, asking to not reapply for a VOCA grant funding and for the county to absorb the costs.
Gilg had also spoken to the commissioners during a meeting in May 2019 about this possibility. She noted that she has to do a large deal of statistics and bookkeeping to satisfy the requirements of the grant funding.
To keep receiving the funding, there are reports Gilg has to send in which take up a good deal of time, some of it includes statistics for the state and federal government. The time spent on the grant reporting is time taken away from the actual purpose of the office, victim witness.
As of early December, Gilg said she has provided service to 1,176 individuals, 407 of which were brand new.
The victim witness position was created in Dawson County in 1994 and until now, has benefited from the grant funding. However, Gilg said, over the years there have been multiple changes to the requirements, which have become burdensome. They have become, “highly demanding,” she told the commissioners in December.
Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn told the commissioners Gilg often comes in early or skips her lunch period, just to handle the grant reporting.
Elizabeth Waterman, Dawson County Attorney, spoke to the commissioners at the December meeting as well; saying the requirements for the grant can be, “overwhelming.” She added Gilg still has to fit all this work into a 40-hour work week, which is nearly, “undoable.”
The county has already been contributing funding for the position and taking on the full funding would add around $51,000 in costs. At the moment, the position is still funded through fiscal year 2021.
After receiving the report, the commissioners had voted unanimously voted for the county to fund the victim witness position, using Keno funds to start while finding a more permanent solution.
During their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 31, the commissioners revisited the issue.
Commissioner Bill Stewart said it was his request to look over the issue again, after having misgivings about using around $48,000 of the county’s funds to fully fund the victim witness position.
Stewart wanted Gilg to reapply for the VOCA grant, which the deadline is Jan, 22, 2021.
Gilg said with the deadline not far off, it would require around a week of grant writing, which would cut into her time with victims at the start of the year, a busy time in the court schedule. She said she may even have to turn people away to meet the deadline.
She reiterated the grant writing itself was not the primary issue, but the day to day record keeping for monthly and quarterly statistics. Gilg said it has become, “very difficult,” to operate like this and it consumes a good portion of her day, which includes unpaid hours.
Stewart brought up the idea of the county paying Gilg’s overtime work, which would not be as large of a commitment as funding the entire position.
Gilg mentioned Buffalo County had decided to drop the VOCA funding for their victim witness and financed it by other means. Lincoln County was in discussions around dropping the grant funding as well, but ultimately chose to reapply.
The funding for the grant expires on June 30, 2021 and Stewart said he would prefer more time to look at the budget for a new funding option for the position. The grant, if applied for again, would fund the position for two years, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023.
Commissioner Stewart made the motion to apply for the VOCA grant for these years, which was seconded by Commissioner Butch Hagan.
Commissioners Stewart, Hagan and Chairman Dennis Rickertsen voted in favor of the motion, Commissioner Dean Kugler voted against it. Commissioner P.J. Jacobson was not present for the meeting, the motion was approved.
In other business, the commissioners awarded the bid for the box culvert project on Road 435 to Van Kirk Brothers Contract in the amount of $235,859.50, with a contingency bid of $4,134.00.
Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen said the City of Lexington is paying half of the cost and requested a box culvert be put in to replace the aging and rusting eight foot pipe in place right now.
Bids were also received for a two motor graders, the commissioners accepted the bid from Nebraska Machinery for two Cat 150s, totaling $424,880.00.
Other bids were also placed for three half ton pickups for the Highway Department foreman. The commissioners chose to approve the bid from Pony Express for three 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, $30,900 for each unit and a total of $92,700.00.
During the committee reports, Christiansen told the commissioners information from the 2019 floods had been turned into the Nebraska Department of Emergency Management.
Chairman Rickertsen also took time to express his appreciation for Commissioner Hagan’s years of service. Hagan, in turn, thanked everyone, saying his time as commissioner had been a great experience.
With the arrival of 2021, Rod Reynolds will now serve as commissioner of district five of Dawson County, having been elected to the position in 2020.
During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners approved tax corrections for parcels owned by the City of Cozad, Spencer Knauss, Terry Morris, Chipper Co. LLC, Mark Peyton, Prospect Properties, LLC, Steve Gierhan, Troy Lubbers and David Bendler.