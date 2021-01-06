Dawson County commissioners reverse course on decision to use county funds to finance victim witness position

Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn told the commissioners Gilg often comes in early or skips her lunch period, just to handle the grant reporting.

Elizabeth Waterman, Dawson County Attorney, spoke to the commissioners at the December meeting as well; saying the requirements for the grant can be, “overwhelming.” She added Gilg still has to fit all this work into a 40-hour work week, which is nearly, “undoable.”

The county has already been contributing funding for the position and taking on the full funding would add around $51,000 in costs. At the moment, the position is still funded through fiscal year 2021.

After receiving the report, the commissioners had voted unanimously voted for the county to fund the victim witness position, using Keno funds to start while finding a more permanent solution.

During their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 31, the commissioners revisited the issue.

Commissioner Bill Stewart said it was his request to look over the issue again, after having misgivings about using around $48,000 of the county’s funds to fully fund the victim witness position.

Stewart wanted Gilg to reapply for the VOCA grant, which the deadline is Jan, 22, 2021.