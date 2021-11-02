Dawson County Commissioners receive update on how American Rescue Plan funds can be spent

Investments in water/sewer or broadband are also an appropriate use of the ARPA funds, Cannon said. Broadband expansion has come into focus for many rural counties over the past several years, as people want reliable broadband where they live. The need for some people to work remotely in 2020 only highlighted this need further.

Cannon noted only 17 counties in Nebraska have gained population over the past 10 years, most of them on the eastern side of the state. Many rural counties, including Dawson, lost population, according to the latest census. One way to help retain the population is through reliable broadband access.

Another way to spend the funds is premium pay for essential workers, which Cannon said, could be controversial. Recent guidance now states state and local government employees are considered essential.

Recipients may provide premium pay retrospectively for work performed at any time since the start of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Premium pay that would increase a worker’s total pay above 150 percent of the greater of the state or county average annual wage requires specific justification for how it responds to the needs of these workers, according to NACO.

Elected officials are not eligible for premium pay because their wages are set by statue.