Dawson County Commissioners receive update on how American Rescue Plan funds can be spent

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners received an update on how the funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act can be spent during the meeting on Monday, Nov. 1.
John Cannon, Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) Executive Director, appeared before the commissioners with the update.
He said the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) includes 1.9 trillion dollars; around $4 million is being received by Dawson County.
There are several ways the county can spend the funds, Cannon said, the first of which is responding to the public health emergency. One of the main reasons behind the passage of ARPA was to speed up recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds could be given to the public health department for help with vaccines, boosters, etc.
Another area funds could be used is responding to the negative economic impact of the pandemic. The health situation effected industries like lodging, meatpacking, restaurants and tourism. Funds could be granted to these industries to help blunt the impact suffered during the pandemic.
Cannon said funds could also be used for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency.
Investments in water/sewer or broadband are also an appropriate use of the ARPA funds, Cannon said. Broadband expansion has come into focus for many rural counties over the past several years, as people want reliable broadband where they live. The need for some people to work remotely in 2020 only highlighted this need further.
Cannon noted only 17 counties in Nebraska have gained population over the past 10 years, most of them on the eastern side of the state. Many rural counties, including Dawson, lost population, according to the latest census. One way to help retain the population is through reliable broadband access.
Another way to spend the funds is premium pay for essential workers, which Cannon said, could be controversial. Recent guidance now states state and local government employees are considered essential.
Recipients may provide premium pay retrospectively for work performed at any time since the start of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Premium pay that would increase a worker’s total pay above 150 percent of the greater of the state or county average annual wage requires specific justification for how it responds to the needs of these workers, according to NACO.
Elected officials are not eligible for premium pay because their wages are set by statue.
Cannon cautioned to be mindful of the public perception of premium pay. He cited Morrill County that gave around 50 employees up to $10,000 bonuses as hazard pay for their work through the COVID-19 impact.
The move drew mixed perceptions from people in the county and in the state. Cannon said the commissioners should be transparent about their proceedings if issuing premium pay.
Cannon said counties have by Dec. 31, 2024 to designate what they are spending the ARPA funds on and by Dec. 31, 2026 to actually spend the funds. He said it is key for counties to fully document how they are spending the funds.
“Document as much as you can, that is key,” Cannon said.
At the start of the meeting, Chairman Bill Stewart asked for a moment of silence for District One Commissioner Dean Kugler, who died at the age of 88 on Oct. 25, 2021.
In order to fill the vacancy on the board, those persons interested in serving out the rest of Kugler’s term, living in District One, should submit a letter expressing their interest, a resume and other appropriate information to the Dawson County Clerk by Nov. 12, 2021.
The candidate to fill the vacancy will then be decided upon by Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky, Treasurer Victoria Clements and Attorney Elizabeth Waterman.
Zlatkovsky presented the new election districts for the Dawson County Commissioners. To ensure an equal division of the county’s population, a western portion of District 2, represented by Bill Stewart was added to Section 4, represented by P.J. Jacobson. The commissioners approved the new district lines.
Lutheran Family Services Director of Services Abby Johnson and Mosah Goodman appeared to discuss their lease for office space in the Dawson County Annex Building.
In early October, the commissioners had voted not to renew the lease with Lutheran Family Services in a effort to move some courthouse activities into the Annex Building’s office spaces.
It was stated room had effectively run out at the courthouse, with employees working in close quarters with one another and making the addition of any new services or offices difficult.
Goodman stated they submitted a renewal request recently and hoped some compromise could be reached, like a shortened lease term, so they could transition out of the space.
Chairman Stewart said prior to their renewal submission, he had been under the impression they would not renew. The commissioners were making plans to utilize all 20 offices in the space for county activities.
He stated he would like the county to be able to move into the space after the current lease expires.
Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen voiced he was in agreement with Stewart, saying he didn’t want the county to compete with private business and if the full space was needed for the county, then that is what they would require.
Commissioner Rod Reynolds also voiced his agreement with the others.
A motion was made to end the lease after a 90 day period, ending on Jan. 31, 2022 and was unanimously approved by the commissioners.
Another item discussed was opioid litigation. NACO Director Cannon said the opioid epidemic has impacted rural areas of the United States and now there are settlements coming from Johnson & Johnson and other distributors.
The settlement funds would come as yearly payments but can only be used for opioid abatement. Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said he was of the opinion of giving the funds to Region II Human Services, as they have the means of meeting the requirements.
The commissioners decided not to take any action until they saw the specific amounts that Dawson County would receive. A decision has to be made by Dec. 31, 2021.
A public hearing was held to discuss amending the Dawson County Zoning Regulations by removing a required minimum acreage and lot width necessary for conditional use permitting in agriculture, agriculture residential and rural residential zoning districts.
Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the full plan is to remove the requirements from the zoning regulations and add them to the conditional use permits, but the action taken at the meeting would only remove the items, they would be added to the permits at a later meeting.
The Dawson County Planning Commission had forwarded their approval of the change and the commissioners voted in favor of it.
Jerry Feist with the United States Department of Agriculture spoke to the commissioners remotely about a request for funding.
Feist said the trapper working with him, Daniel Penner, took a position with better benefits and they need to replace him to handle work in Dawson and Lincoln counties.
Feist requested $8,000 from Dawson County to be able to offer benefits to a new hire, currently the county already contributes $18,000. He said it costs around $90,000 to keep a trapper in the field with benefits.
The county has three options, Feist said, they could dissolve the trapping program with USDA; they could contribute an additional $8,000 or they could try to hire an intermitted candidate. But Feist said he wasn’t confident in being able to hire on an interim basis.
The commissioners chose to table the request as they look over more information that Feist will provide.
Another action item was a quote and three year master agreement from TNT Cyber. The commissioners also chose to table this action; Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn said it wasn’t in the county’s interest to sign the agreement as it was presented. Further discussions will take place.
During committee reports, Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said courthouse functions were nearly all transferred to a new server in Omaha, with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office transfer ongoing.
He said they are not back to 100 percent yet as the transfers continue.
The commissioners also voted to accept the July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 audit and sign a certificate of cost allocation plan with MGT Consulting.