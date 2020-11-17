Dawson County commissioners discuss reopening vacated portion of Road 425

LEXINGTON — After vacating a portion of Road 425 to a dead end in 2018, the right of way on the road was once again the topic of discussion for the Dawson County commissioners.

In November, 2018, a group of landowners living near Road 425, north of road 755 had signed a petition requesting this section of road be vacated. Some of the landowners from Lincoln were concerned about poachers hunting on their land.

The commissioners agreed to vacate the road but certain actions needed to be taken by the properties owners as a prerequisite. All owners needed to enter into a civil agreement regarding maintaining property access, Dawson County would not be involved in this agreement.

Now, two years later, a civil agreement between the property owners has not been reached and the commissioners discussed reopening the road to public access.

Superintendent of Roads Mark Christiansen said during the public hearing the property owners could appear and present any damages which would be incurred due to the road being opened.