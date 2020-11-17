Dawson County commissioners discuss reopening vacated portion of Road 425

LEXINGTON — After vacating a portion of Road 425 to a dead end in 2018, the right of way on the road was once again the topic of discussion for the Dawson County commissioners.
In November, 2018, a group of landowners living near Road 425, north of road 755 had signed a petition requesting this section of road be vacated. Some of the landowners from Lincoln were concerned about poachers hunting on their land.
The commissioners agreed to vacate the road but certain actions needed to be taken by the properties owners as a prerequisite. All owners needed to enter into a civil agreement regarding maintaining property access, Dawson County would not be involved in this agreement.
Now, two years later, a civil agreement between the property owners has not been reached and the commissioners discussed reopening the road to public access.
Superintendent of Roads Mark Christiansen said during the public hearing the property owners could appear and present any damages which would be incurred due to the road being opened.
Christiansen did note this had been a public road before and has zero value and there would be no loss or change to the property by reopening it. The only changes would be the removal of a gate which had been put in place and the county would take back over maintenance again.
No claims had been filed by any property owners, but a letter had come in from one property owner, the Ruth Perry life estate, who wanted any possible damages appraised.
The only comment came from a lawyer, Todd McWha, representing Lloyd Neill and Sons, Inc., which owns agricultural land abutting both Road 425 and 755. He said they had no claims at this point but the owner would prefer the road to continue to be vacated. This would require a civil agreement to be reached.
Commissioner Butch Hagan said he was of the opinion, since the civil agreement had not been reached, to reopen the road to public access. Commissioners P.J. Jacobson and Bill Stewart were of the same thought, saying they would also prefer the road to be opened.
The commissioners decided to make a decision regarding the road at their next meeting.
Christiansen also spoke to the commissioners about a preliminary engineering agreement with Alfred Benesch and Company, the firm chosen by Central Nebraska Public Power District regarding a bridge project south of Cozad on Road 754.
Christiansen said CNPPID will hear bids for a Midway Lake bridge project in January, 2021 and the bridge over 754 will be used as a detour while this project is ongoing. The Road 754 bridge project will then be up for bid sometime in the fall of 2021.
Another item concerning roads was the setting of a date to open bids for the Road 435 box culvert project. Christiansen said he would like to open these bids on Dec. 15, to give time for multiple bids.
The project concerns the installation of a box culvert, south of Highway 30, where the Dawson County drain number one runs. The City of Lexington is splitting the cost with the county to have this project completed.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Oak Creek Engineering for concrete surfacing to take place around Lexington in 2021.
Another item approved by the commissioners was the year-end certification of the county highway superintendent.
Treasurer Vickie Clements appeared with distress warrants which had not been paid and would be sent over to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Clements said there were only 123 this year, compared to the 131 from a year previous, but the dollar amount was higher due to some larger amounts which have gone unpaid. She believed those larger amounts would eventually be paid, but the harder ones to collect where those which concerned mobile homes.
The commissioners approved the warrants be sent to the sheriff’s office.
Chief Deputy Greg Gilg spoke for the sheriff’s office during the monthly crime report. Jail population is once again down, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and calls for service have been higher.
When asked about openings, Gilg said at the moment they have one opening for road patrol, and two in corrections.
The commissioners also approved a certificate of costs allocations with MGT, which provides reimbursement for the county attorney, child support, etc.
During the committee reports, Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt and Christiansen said they are closer to getting reimbursed from FEMA, regarding the flooding disasters in 2019.
They said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the situation and they have worked with at least six different FEMA people and submitted their information multiple times.
During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners approved a tax correction for a parcel owned by Gene Hollibaugh. Assessor John Moore said it was, a “correction for a correction.”
The next meeting of the Dawson County commissioners is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
