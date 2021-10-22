Dawson County Commissioners discuss recent cyber-attack in executive session

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners received updates from their network representatives about the recent cyber-attack on the Dawson County network during their meeting on Friday, Oct. 15.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, suspicious activity on Dawson County’s computer system was detected by information technology professionals working for the county, according to the Dawson County Attorney’s office.
Measures were taken to control the damage from the breach. However, a large amount of data was compromised by the cyber-attack. Individuals employed by, or doing business with the county who believed their personal information may have been compromised were advised to take precautions to avoid further harm.
The Dawson County Commissioners and other elected officials were in executive session for over an hour receiving updates from their network representatives, Chairman Bill Stewart said. No action was taken after the session was ended.
During the citizen comment report, Mosah Goodman with Lutheran Family Services appeared to discuss extending their contract with Dawson County.
In their last meeting, the commissioners approved not renewing the lease the county has with Lutheran Family Services, in an effort to help free up space in the Dawson County Annex Building that could be used for overflow courthouse service.
It was noted the Dawson County Courthouse has effectively run out of space, with employees working in close quarters with one another and making the addition of any new services or offices difficult.
Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with bids for motor graders, retrievers, profilers and an air compressor.
A state bid for two John Deere motor graders were presented. There were for a 770G, $310,320 with a trade-in $95,000, total $$215,320 and a 770 B $320,320 with a trade-in $60,000, total $250,320.
Chairman Stewart and P.J. Jacobson both voted no on the proposal, seeking another bid than the state proposal, but Commissioners Dean Kugler, Dennis Rickertsen and Rod Reynolds voted yes and the John Deere bids were approved.
The commissioners approved a bid from Murphy Tractor for three Ly Cox Retriever Discs for a total of $56,985. Christiansen said the retrievers help the road graders be more efficient and helps provide a better end product.
Another bid from Murphy Tractor for three weldment units with equipment blades and bit board for a total of $20,110.02 was also accepted by the commissioners.
The final bid approved was from Construction Rental for the 2021 air compressor, with the CAT engine, $20,700.
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Gilg appeared with the monthly crime report, stating the average population of the jail last month was around 100.
Gilg also presented an agreement with South Central Area Law Enforcement Service (SCALES) It was noted this is a contract with SCALES that is renewed every five years, which the commissioners did.
During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners approved tax corrections for three parcels owned by Steven Griffis. It was discovered he was being double taxed on some grain bins on his properties.
A vehicle exemption was also approved for Ministerio Dios es Armor regarding a 2012 Toyota Sienna the church purchased to help transport congregation members.