Dawson County Commissioners discuss recent cyber-attack in executive session

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners received updates from their network representatives about the recent cyber-attack on the Dawson County network during their meeting on Friday, Oct. 15.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, suspicious activity on Dawson County’s computer system was detected by information technology professionals working for the county, according to the Dawson County Attorney’s office.

Measures were taken to control the damage from the breach. However, a large amount of data was compromised by the cyber-attack. Individuals employed by, or doing business with the county who believed their personal information may have been compromised were advised to take precautions to avoid further harm.

The Dawson County Commissioners and other elected officials were in executive session for over an hour receiving updates from their network representatives, Chairman Bill Stewart said. No action was taken after the session was ended.

During the citizen comment report, Mosah Goodman with Lutheran Family Services appeared to discuss extending their contract with Dawson County.