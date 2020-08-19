Dawson County commissioners discuss liability and legality of courthouse parking enforcement

LEXINGTON — The discussion about parking outside the Dawson County courthouse continued during the Dawson County commissioners meeting on Monday.
After the DMV requested help with parking around the courthouse during the last meeting, Commissioner Bill Stewart said he spoke with Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch about parking enforcement in front of the courthouse.
Stewart said Pepplitsch told him the courthouse was their campus and they could enforce parking around the building.
To that end, four new handicap parking signs were purchased to be used on the east side of the courthouse on Grant St. and the plan was to turn all 17 stalls on Grant St. in front of the courthouse into one hour parking.
This would then be enforced by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy County Attorney Kathy Kuhn raised concerns about the plan. She stated Pepplitsch, while City Manager, is not a legal authority for the city.
Kuhn said she would contact City Attorney Brian Copley about the issue, adding she wants to prevent liabilities against the county.
Stewart said the commissioners would continue looking for solutions to the parking issue.
Also, during committee reports, Brandon Kjar presented preliminary cost estimate from Weathercraft Roofing for the replacement of the roof on the new edition of the courthouse.
Kjar said several leaks have developed in this area of the courthouse, hence the need to find a replacement.
There were two preliminary estimates, one for a 25-year roof, which would cost around $82,000 with a five year warranty and a 30-year roof in the sum of around $110,000. Kjar told the commissioners he felt only five more years for $30,000 was a bit steep.
Kjar said the project would formally seek bids for the project and the hope is the project could be completed by the end of fall. No action was taken by the commissioners and Kjar would begin the process for the solicitation of bids.
During the regular meeting, the commissioners received the recommendation from the Road Department on which bid to accept for the Road 444 box culvert project.
Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen recommended the low bid from Saul Ramos Construction, which was for $330,813.00. The commissioners approved the awarding of the bid to Ramos.
Sheriff Ken Moody spoke to the commissioners via Zoom about the July crime report. The Dawson County Jail population has remained steady and there were a higher number of calls for service last month, which Moody attributed to more people being out and about.
The commissioners also considered an appointment of a delegate to represent Dawson County at the Nebraska Cooperative Government (Lottery) annual meeting. Commissioner Dean Kugler was nominated and confirmed as this year’s delegate.
There were also appointments to consider to the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Dawson County Visitors Committee. The new appointments, Crystal Werger and Lisa Stewart, were both approved.
Fund transfers for fiscal year 2019-2020 were also brought before the commissioners. County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky said there were funds placed in the wrong accounts and were corrected. This document will show the auditors the funds were moved and the commissioners were notified about the change. No action needed to be taken about the commissioners.
The remittance of the county’s inventories was also approved.
During the board of equalization meeting,
- A property protest form from RW Hay, LLC, was received but the issue had been already rectified.
- A request for a vehicle tax exemption from Parkview Baptist Church for a 2010 Ford Bus was approved.
- The Three Year Plan of Assessment was approved.
