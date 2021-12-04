Dawson County Commissioners discuss cyber-security in executive session, approves agreement with TNT Cyber Solutions

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners discussed cyber-security during an executive session and also approved an agreement with TNT Cyber Solutions during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 1, 2021.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, suspicious activity on Dawson County’s computer system was detected by information technology professionals working for the county, according to the Dawson County Attorney’s office.
Measures were taken to control the damage from the breach. However, a large amount of data was compromised by the cyber-attack. Individuals employed by, or doing business with the county who believed their personal information may have been compromised were advised to take precautions to avoid further harm.
The Dawson County Commissioners and other elected officials were in executive session for over an hour receiving updates from their network representatives during their Oct. 15 meeting.
During the recent meeting, entered executive session at 8:54 a.m. to discuss cyber-security and ended the session at 9:17 p.m., taking no action.
The commissioners also discussed a three year master agreement and new statement of work with TNT Cyber Solutions. This action item had been tabled in the past twice as Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn said it wasn’t in the county’s interest to sign the agreement as it was first presented.
During the discussion Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said TNT offers 24 hour access if needed, something that wasn’t offered by competitors.
Some of the elected officials noted they are still missing documents or functions still are not working after the cyber-attack.
The commissioners chose to table the action until the end of the meeting, after the executive session discussion with TNT Cyber Solutions. At the end of the meeting, the commissioners voted to approve the three year agreement and statement of work.
Brian Cox, Engagement Zone Coordinator with the Nebraska Extension, appeared with an inter-local agreement between the Extension and Dawson County.
Cox said the Extension is working to update these agreements, as some have not been updated for more than a decade. After approval from the Board of Regents, the Extension now has three different agreements, but all deal with how Extension staff is funded.
The agreement is for a five year term and could be auto renewed after the five year period if there are no changes, but after 10 years the agreement would be looked at again in detail.
Dawson County currently provides funding for the facility, two assistants and one 4-H assistant, Extension funds the rest.
The commissioners voted to approve the inter-local agreement, effective immediately.
There was also discussion about elected officials salaries to be set for 2023-2026. Chairman Bill Stewart had appointed Commissioners Dennis Rickertsen and Rod Reynolds to meet as a committee and bring a recommendation back for consideration.
Both commissioners brought back some of their draft numbers that were based in part on a Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) report and information from surrounding counties. They envision a five percent increase the first year and then a 2.5 percent increase for the remaining year.
However, both commissioners wanted a chance to meet with the elected officials, to hear their thoughts and recommendations. The action was tabled to allow time for the meeting.
The commissioners signed the year-end certification for the county Highway Superintendent, County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky said this was an annual certification that allows the county to be paid an incentive for having a certified highway superintendent.
A memorandum of understanding to be presented by Miranda Stoll with Healing Hearts was tabled as Stoll had a scheduling conflict.