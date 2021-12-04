Dawson County Commissioners discuss cyber-security in executive session, approves agreement with TNT Cyber Solutions

During the discussion Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said TNT offers 24 hour access if needed, something that wasn’t offered by competitors.

Some of the elected officials noted they are still missing documents or functions still are not working after the cyber-attack.

The commissioners chose to table the action until the end of the meeting, after the executive session discussion with TNT Cyber Solutions. At the end of the meeting, the commissioners voted to approve the three year agreement and statement of work.

Brian Cox, Engagement Zone Coordinator with the Nebraska Extension, appeared with an inter-local agreement between the Extension and Dawson County.

Cox said the Extension is working to update these agreements, as some have not been updated for more than a decade. After approval from the Board of Regents, the Extension now has three different agreements, but all deal with how Extension staff is funded.

The agreement is for a five year term and could be auto renewed after the five year period if there are no changes, but after 10 years the agreement would be looked at again in detail.