Dawson County Commissioners create Opioid Recovery Fund

LEXINGTON — An Opioid Recovery Fund was created by the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 15. The funds will go to an agency helping those fighting opioid addiction.

In November 2021, John Cannon, Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) Executive Director spoke to the commissioners about opioid litigation.

Cannon said the opioid epidemic has impacted rural areas of the United States and now there are settlements coming from Johnson & Johnson and other distributors.

The settlement funds would come as yearly payments but can only be used for opioid abatement. Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said he was of the opinion of giving the funds to Region II Human Services, as they have the means of meeting the requirements.

In a later November meeting, commissioners revisited action concerning settlement funds from opioid litigation. The county will receive two payments totaling around $22,000 and $92,000 that will be distributed over a period of several years, ending in 2031 and 2038.

The commissioners accept the settlement and to transfer the funds to Region II Human Services, as the funds must be spent on opioid abatement and they already handle behavioral services.

Region II Human Services is the Behavioral Health Authority for 17 counties in West Central Nebraska. We are a direct provider of services, and we contract with private agencies for mental health and substance abuse services. Counties we serve include: Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Gosper, Grant, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas.

The role in the provision of behavioral health services is described in Statute with the passage of LB 1083. Regions were created back in the early 1970’s but LB 1083 is the most current guiding document. There are 6 Behavioral Health Regions in Nebraska. Regions are responsible for coordinating, creating, planning and delivering behavioral health services.

The opioid recovery fund is a legal requirement for the county to set up, County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsy said.

In the 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to opioid pain relievers and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated.

Prescription opioids are sometimes used to treat moderate-to-severe pain and are often prescribed following surgery or injury or for health conditions such as cancer.

Increased prescription of opioid medications led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription opioids before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive.

From 1999–2019, nearly 500,000 people died from an overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids, per the Center for Disease Control, (CDC).

“Opioid overdoses accounted for more than 42,000 deaths in 2016, more than any previous year on record. An estimated 40 percent of opioid overdose deaths involved a prescription opioid,” the U.S. HHS stated.

In 2017, the HHS declared a public health emergency surrounding opioids and announced a five point strategy to combat the health crisis.

According to HHS, 70,630 people died from a drug overdose in 2019 and 1.6 million people had an opioid use disorder in the past year.

If a prescription cannot be secured, many people have turned to illegal drugs; 50,000 people used heroin for the first time and two million people used methamphetamine in the last year, per HHS.

Sheriff Ken Moody appeared with the July crime report and noted there was an average of 92 inmates housed in the jail last month; there were 90 inmates in the jail on Monday morning.

Moody said they will order two more patrol vehicles, but it will take around nine months to take delivery of them. He said they will trade in two of their older units.

For staff, Moody said they have hired a new road officer and are interviewing for another, in the jail they added two new correction officers and also hired for another position. Moody said they are getting closer to filling out their staff.

The commissioners approved an amendment to a resolution for a newspaper to publish the commissioner’s proceedings. This had been granted to the Gothenburg Times, but the paper ceased publishing, along with Cozad’s Tri-City Tribune earlier this month.

The commissioners voted that the Gothenburg Leader would publish the proceedings for the remainder of the term.

During the committee reports, Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen noted that the Farnam bridge project and the work on the road by the Overton Golf Course have been completed.

As for the Cozad southwest bridge project, which the county is acting as a pass-through agency for the funds going to Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Christiansen said they are still acquiring right-of-way for the project.

He estimated bids for the project would be opened in December or January 2023.

As for the Cozad south bridge project, Christiansen thought the date of opening bids by November 2023 was too optimistic, as funding is still being acquired.

The commissioners also signed off on a change order for the C-6 project, there was a reduction in the costs of the project and they authorized signing of the county annual certification of program compliance for the year.