Dawson County Commissioners approve purchase of sheriff investigator vehicles

LEXINGTON – The Dawson County Commissioners approved the purchase of three vehicles for investigators with the sheriff’s office during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Sheriff Ken Moody had appeared with the bids during the previous meeting, but the matter was tabled to allow for him and his staff to review the bids.

Two bids were received, one from Pony Express for a Buick Encore: $27,640, trade-in $5,500 for a total of $22,140. A second from Heartland Chevrolet for two Buick Encores: $55,280, trade-in $8,000 for a total of $47,280.

The commissioners voted to accept the bid from Pony Express in the amount of $22,140 for one Encore and from Heartland Chevrolet in the amount of $47,280 for two Encores.

The commissioners also voted to accept the resignation letter from John Fritton, Zoning Board Member.

Maddie Hughes and Stephanie Ledbetter of Zelle HR Consulting presented their services showing what they have to offer for Human Resource.

An item to consider bids for telephone service repairs at the Extension was tabled until the next meeting.