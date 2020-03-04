Dawson County commissioners approve one and six year road plans

LEXINGTON — Interested in knowing which roads in the county will be worked on in the coming years? The Dawson County Commissioners approved the one and six year road plan with projects in the first year focused around Lexington, Cozad and Sumner.
During the public hearing on Friday, Feb. 28, Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen presented the road plan to the commissioners and gave them an update on past progress.
The project the county completed last year was the bridge replacement at the intersection of East Darr Road and Rd. 427.
A project which was worked on, but Christiansen didn’t consider finished was the concrete overlay on Newell St./Road 421 up to the Custer County border. He said there was still work which needed to be done and why it was included in the one year road plan.
While the one year road plan focuses around Lexington and Cozad, Christiansen said a “top priority,” was work on a bridge on Road 444, northwest of Sumner.
Another project high on the priority list is the placement of a box culvert on Road 435, south of Highway 30, this portion of the road crosses Dawson County Drain Number One. Christensen said the City of Lexington requested a box culvert be placed in this location.
Additional bridge replacement in the county will be one over East Midway Lake on Road 418 and collaboration with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District to replace the bridge which crosses the canal on Road 754.
Another item on the one year project list was concrete paving on Road 757 north of Lexington. This road passes by Mac’s Creek Winery and Seth McFarland and Max McFarland, owners and operators of Mac’s Creek, were present at the public hearing.
Seth McFarland asked if there was a possibility of making a bigger intersection for Road 757 and Highway 30, as it is a semi-truck route at the moment and heavily used, with the current intersection leading to some tight turns for semis, McFarland said.
Christiansen said the county is responsible for paving up to the driving lane, but they would work with the state to address the issue.
McFarland also asked about the possibility of a walking lane being added along the road, as 757 sees a high amount of pedestrian foot traffic using the route to exercise.
Both Chairman Dennis Rickertsen and Commissioner Butch Hagan commented, saying prompting the road for conjunctional uses, vehicle traffic and foot traffic, could lead to the liability of someone being hurt on the route.
Hagan said it might be more viable in the future to move the truck route farther north.
Speaking to the McFarlands about the concrete paving, Hagan said Mac’s Creek won’t be cut off from business during the project work.
Additional projects will take place around Lexington, Overton and Darr.
One project on the one year plan, a bridge replacement on Highway 47, northeast of Farnam, will see the use of federal funds.
Christiansen explained to the commissioners Dawson County has often applied for a bridge grant from the federal government, but has been turned down as other county’s bridge needs have been higher.
The government, “looks at total bridge need,” and the condition of the bridges selected, Christensen said.
This year, Dawson County, in conjunction with Lincoln County, were approved for bridge projects funds. Christensen said the federal money would cover around 80 percent of the project.
Lincoln County will be the lead client, Christiansen said, but aid will be rendered for the Highway 47 bridge replacement, the county just needed to enter into an engineering contract with Mainelli Wagner & Associates.
“With today’s farming, we need better bridges,” said Commissioner Dean Kugler.
The commissioners approved entering into a contract with Wagner & Associates.
Items on the six year road plan included work on bridges/box culverts on Road 424, northeast of Cozad, Road 432, north of Lexington, Wiley Canyon Road, north of Lexington, Road 435, east of Lexington, Road 441, northwest of Overton and culverts on Road 445 and 761, north of Overton.
A larger project on the six year plan is concrete overlay for a 12 mile route around Johnson Lake and the route from the lake connecting to Darr Road. Another concrete overlay project is slated for Road 751, west of Plum Creek Canyon.
The ending point of the six year period is Dec. 31, 2025. The commissioners voted to approve the one and six year road plan.
Sheriff Ken Moody presented the monthly crime report, stating calls for service had been normal and the average population of the jail was 97.9.
One of the new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office has arrived and is currently on the roads, the second and third are on their way, Moody said.
The x-ray machine and metal detector which were purchased by the county to ensure safety during the upcoming Bailey Boswell trial have arrived and been installed leading to the third floor of the courthouse.
Moody said jury selection for the trial begins Monday, March 16 and anyone coming to the courthouse during this time period should expect delays.
There was discussion of moving the x-ray machine and metal detector to the east side entrance of the courthouse and making this the only entry point for the courthouse, after the trial has concluded.
It was noted several other nearby counties have already adopted these types of entry policies to ensure safety in their courthouses, Dawson County maybe doing the same soon.
Moody also presented the updated sheriff’s office fees to the commissioners, while a few items have increased in price; others were lower than previously approved. The commissioners approved of what the Sheriff felt was needed and passed the resolution.
Emergency Manager Brian Woldt appeared again before the commissioners regarding a vehicle bid, which had been tabled during the last meeting.
The tabled bid was for an emergency manager vehicle which had come from Pony Express in Gothenburg. Discussion centered around approving this bid, or going through a state bid, which would be cheaper.
The commissioners eventually decided it would be better to go through the state to find a new vehicle and voted to reject the bid from Pony Express.
The last items concerned special designated liquor licenses from area breweries and distilleries.
Lost Way Brewery, Lazy RW Enterprises, Thunderhead Brewing Company and Kinkaider Brewing Company were all seeking special licenses to participate in the “Platte River Beer, Wine and Spirits Migration Fest,” an event which will be hosted by Mac’s Creek Winery on Saturday, March 28 from 12 to 5 p.m.
It was noted Sheriff Moody had no issues with the event or businesses, the commissioners approved the licenses for all four businesses.
During committee reports, Woldt said there would be a surplus sale of equipment and office items at the Dawson County Annex Building on March 7 at 10 a.m. Items will include office chairs, tables, items from Club 180 like pool tables, and larger items like concrete pavers.
Chairmen Rickertsen, who sits on the Two Rivers Public Health board, said the board is making the recommendation Two Rivers moves their office from Holdrege to Kearney, but a location in Kearney has not yet been decided on.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said Region II, which provides mental health services for the county, is raising their percentage this year, but Jacobson said it was a, “bargain,” considering what Region II provides for the county.
Commissioner Kugler recently attended a tour of Cubtender, the business which moved into the former Baldwin Filters building in Gothenburg, they recently rolled one of their first trucks off the assembly line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.