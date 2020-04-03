Dawson County Commissioners approve cars to be sold at residence near Darr Interchange

DARR — A residence a mile east of Darr Interchange will be able to sell vehicles after a permit was approved by the Dawson County Commissioners on Wednesday.
Luis Novoa, who owns a property on Road 755, applied for a conditional use permit application to allow auto sales in the agricultural zoned district.
Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the planning commission had given the plan the go ahead and added Novoa was only interested in selling five or six vehicles at a time.
The commissioners agreed on putting a cap on the number of vehicles which could be on the property, after some discussion about personal vehicles, the commissioners agreed on a cap of 10, all which have to be in running condition. The permit was approved.
The next request came from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office regarding temporarily lifting paid time off, PTO, max amounts.
Sheriff Ken Moody said due to the COVID-19 outbreak several employees are close to maxing out their PTO.
Lt. Shane Tilson said they have put together an emergency plan to deal with the outbreak. Tilson said if one jail staff member was infected, it would likely mean the whole shift would need to self-isolate, facilitating the need for people to work double shifts.
Tilson asked the commissioners to lift the cap on PTO only while the outbreak is ongoing, the employees don’t want to lose this time. He said around four or five people are reaching this situation. The sheriff’s office wanted to assure their staff they wouldn’t lose the hours.
The commissioners decided to extend the cap lift on PTO to all county employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In other action the commissioners,
-Approved first quarter 2020 PTO reports
-Accepted the 2018-2019 Audit
-Tabled the zoning comprehensive plan update to give the commissioners more time for review
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.