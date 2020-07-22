LEXINGTON — After being closed for a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dawson County Children’s Museum opened last weekend, but at limited capacity.
According to Pat Longly, board president for the museum, the location will be open Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. and Sundays 2-6 p.m.
The museum is not open on Saturdays to allow for extra cleaning, said Longly.
At the moment, occupancy in the museum will be limited to 12 individuals and families are not to be in the different centers with other families, Longly said, these limits will be adjusted as time goes on.
Masks will be required of visitors and temperatures will be taken at the door, and hand sanitizer will be made available. Longly said reservations are requested, but not mandatory.
Longly said centers will be cleaned after families move from one center to another.
The space is large enough that families should be able to easily socially distance throughout the museum and asks for patience when the staff clean the centers, said Longly.
“We’re doing what we feel is necessary for families to feel safe visiting us,” she said.
Thanks to the Dawson Area Development Leadership Class, the center also has a new center, a “construction site,” with a sand block digger, large blocks and construction toys.
Longly said she was notified by a friend about the “dream project,” the class was undertaking and she submitted an application with an itemized budget.
“I wanted to add a construction center and some more STEM units,” she said, “we were very happy when we heard our project was selected.”
Longly said she is anxious, “to hear those giggles and see those smiles again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.