Dawson County Children’s Museum hosts “Rockin’ with Rhythm” event

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Children’s Museum hosted a “Rockin’ with Rhythm” event on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Dawson County Children’s Museum board president Pat Longly said their second Saturday event for October was well attended by around 20 to 25 children, along with their parents and grandparents.

Children and their families attending the event were able to learn about rhythm games from other countries.

The children were able to create their own lummi sticks. They are named after the Lummi Native American peoples, are hardwood cylindrical sticks, usually roughly 7 inches long and 0.75 inches in diameter, used as percussive musical instruments.

The sticks are generally struck against one another, and used frequently in musical education to teach rhythm. The sticks are used in elementary school education in the United States.

The children also got to get up and move, learning how to dance the Tinikling, a traditional Philippine folk dance which originated during the Spanish colonial era.

The dance involves at least two people beating, tapping, and sliding bamboo poles on the ground and against each other in coordination with one or more dancers who step over and in between the poles in a dance.

It is traditionally danced to rondalla music, a sort of serenade played by an ensemble of stringed instruments which originated in Spain during the Middle Ages. The locomotor movements used in tinikling are hopping, jumping, and turning.

Modern variants of the dance can include innovations like increasing the number or arrangement of the poles, changing the number of dancers, or using different music and choreography.

Longly said the museum hosts events on the second Saturday of the month after school starts in August. The upcoming November event is to be a globe and map event, to help teach children geography.

Longly said they use a large sheet with a world map printed on it, the kids then play a version of Twister, placing a hand or foot on the appropriate continent or area.

There will be a free Halloween event at the museum on Tuesday, Oct. 25, kids can attend in costume and take part in trick-or-treating and then able to play in the museum.