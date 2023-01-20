Dawson County Cancer Care to host Wine & Chocolate event

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Cancer Care Fund is set to host a Wine & Chocolate tasting event at Mac’s Creek Winery on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Dawson County Cancer Care Fund board member Sharon Wood of Lexington said tickets for the first time event will be $15 per person. This includes a wine tasting to be paired with a number of chocolates, cheesecakes and fudge.

The event will run from 4 -7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from Wood at mizsawood@gmail.com or Mac’s Creek Winery at 308-324-0440. Wood said they would like to pre-sell as many tickets as possible so they have an idea of the number of people who will attend.

The proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Dawson County Cancer Care Fund, an affiliate fund of the Lexington Community Foundation.

In addition to the proceeds, Wood said they aim to raise awareness about the Cancer Care Fund and how it can help people.

The Dawson County Cancer Care Fund is dedicated to a “close to home” impact.

“My wife and I had five trips to Omaha for her cancer surgeries and check-ups. We are thankful for the gas card we received from the cancer fund. It helps knowing we have more trips coming up and will be able to use this. And we appreciate the meal ticket! It sure made it easy at dinnertime. Sometimes I don’t have time to cook for both of us,” a recipient from Cozad wrote.

In the first year, Cancer Care awarded $2,430 to help people in our neighborhoods dealing with cancer. Financial support has included gas cards, groceries, senior center meals, and home health care. Other donations could assist with wigs, medicines, motels, utility bills, and more.

Members of the Dawson County Cancer Care Fund include Julie Rickertsen of Lexington, chair/treasurer; Mary Harbur of Gothenburg, vice chair; Pam Ackerman of Lexington, secretary; Pam Baruth, Lexington; Katie Kincheloe, Gothenburg; Barb Kloepping, Lexington; Brandi Kloepping, Gothenburg; Meredith Orthman, Lexington; Deb Werger, Elwood; and Sharon Wood, Lexington. Additional volunteers are welcome to join this group.