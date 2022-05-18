Dawson County Cancer Care Fund to host hamburger feed fundraiser on May 21

LEXINGTON — Feed the family and fight cancer at the first Dawson County Cancer Care Hamburger Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, at Plum Creek Market Place, 1411 Plum Creek Parkway, in Lexington.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Payment will be a free-will offering or suggested donation of $5.

On the menu is a grilled hamburger, chips and a drink provided by Plum Creek Market Place and served by Cancer Care volunteers who are determined to have a “close to home impact” to give financial support to cancer patients going through treatment

“Since the first of the year, the Cancer Care Fund has already provided more than $2000 in gas, groceries and other needs,” said Pam Baruth of Lexington, fundraiser organizer and Cancer Care committee member. “This cookout will help support the fund and spread awareness of our mission.”

For more information about the Dawson County Cancer Care Fund, contact committee chairperson Julie Rickertsen of Lexington at 308-324-2825 or 308-325-0174; vice-chairman Mary Harbur of Gothenburg at 308-529-2205; or secretary Pam Ackerman of Lexington at 308-325-3642.