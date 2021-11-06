Dawson County Cancer Care Fund participating in Give BIG Lexington this year

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Cancer Fund is one of the newest affiliates to join in Give BIG Lexington this year, they plan to provide a personal touch to those battling cancer in the county.

Members of this newly formed cause include Julie Rickertsen of Lexington, chair; Mary Harbur of Gothenburg, co-chair; Pam Ackerman of Lexington, secretary; Bill Orthman and Meredith Orthman of Lexington; and Lynn and Chris Barnes of Cozad.

“Organizers of this new fund are not new to fighting cancer. Some are cancer survivors and others are cancer caregivers. All have been associated with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County and through personal experience have recognized the need for financial support for local cancer patients and families,” according to a press release from the Dawson County Cancer Fund.

Rickertsen said she has always donated to Relay for Life in the past, two of her sons have had cancer. She said they hope to make a more personal impact with those who have cancer in Dawson County.