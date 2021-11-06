Dawson County Cancer Care Fund participating in Give BIG Lexington this year

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Cancer Fund is one of the newest affiliates to join in Give BIG Lexington this year, they plan to provide a personal touch to those battling cancer in the county.
Members of this newly formed cause include Julie Rickertsen of Lexington, chair; Mary Harbur of Gothenburg, co-chair; Pam Ackerman of Lexington, secretary; Bill Orthman and Meredith Orthman of Lexington; and Lynn and Chris Barnes of Cozad.
“Organizers of this new fund are not new to fighting cancer. Some are cancer survivors and others are cancer caregivers. All have been associated with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dawson County and through personal experience have recognized the need for financial support for local cancer patients and families,” according to a press release from the Dawson County Cancer Fund.
Rickertsen said she has always donated to Relay for Life in the past, two of her sons have had cancer. She said they hope to make a more personal impact with those who have cancer in Dawson County.
“The Dawson County Cancer Care group hopes to have a very "close to home" impact. The funds raised will be help people in our own neighborhoods dealing with cancer. Financial support may include care packages, fuel or gas cards, wigs, medicine, motels, utility bills, equipment rentals, among other items,” according to the release.
“The mission is to improve quality of life and relieve physical and emotional burdens during treatment for local cancer patients and their families by providing emergency financial support; and to support cancer-related fundraisers including, but not limited to, Relay for Life, Chemo Comfort Totes, and sports events,” the release stated.
The Chemo Comfort Tote Drive was created to support those fighting cancer. All totes are filled with comfort essentials for cancer warriors and delivered accordingly. The Totes are delivered locally as well as to North Platte's Callahan Cancer Center and the CHI Cancer Center in Kearney for distribution, according to the fund’s Give BIG Lexington page.
The Dawson County Cancer Fund is taking part in Give BIG Lexington, which starts on Wednesday Nov. 10 this year. Their goal this year is to raise $5,000.
“Give BIG is a fantastic thing,” Rickertsen said, “It’s a way we can raise funds to help provide items in care packages for people and help with their expenses.”
Give BIG Lexington is focused on providing ways for you to give back and bring our community together safely. While we will offer public drop off hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 p.m. for donations at our Give Big headquarters (Dawson County Annex building – 201 W. 7th St.), we are encouraging donors to consider these other alternatives:
Give online at: givebiglexington.org
Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before November 10, 2021 to qualify for matching funds)
Call the Foundation office number 308.324.6704 for help with invoiced donations or if you are having trouble with credit card donations on the Give Big site