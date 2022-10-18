 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawson County Cancer Care Fund hosts event at Gothenburg Senior Center

Breast Cancer Incidence Slowly Increased in Recent Years

GOTHENBURG — The Dawson County Cancer Care Fund is hosting an event to celebrate survivors and caregivers of those with cancer, remember loved ones and chow down on nachos.

The event will be hosted at the Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St., on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will be able to drive-thru or come in and sit down to eat. There will be a free will offering, speakers, prizes and a raffle.

All funds from the event will benefit local cancer patients through the Dawson County Cancer Fund, an affiliate of the Lexington Community Foundation.

For more information, contact Mary Harbur at 308-529-2205.

