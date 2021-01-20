Dawson County Assessor’s Office practices in need of, “complete overhaul,” per State Department of Revenue

On Friday, Sorenson said after this 2018 report, the assessor did, “demonstrate sufficientw progress in addressing the concerns at that time, but that was temporary and we are back about to where we were at that time.”

Errors have continued to be found, including sales missing from state sales files, issues in the processing of qualifying sales, a significant percentage of new construction permits not being processed and there continue to be multiple tax corrections brought before the board of equalization.

Sorenson said the missing state sales files mean the Department of Revenue does not have accurate information or analysis of the local values in the county.

There were also three large agricultural land sales which were disqualified, with no reason or any other information provided as to why this was done, Sorenson said. This could have impacted the value of ag land in the county.

Sorenson said there is “not a consistent process,” in the assessor’s office providing reasons for disqualification.

She added, “There is no process or methodology,” in the office for a property owner or the Department of Revenue to know the process which is being followed.