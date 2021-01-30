Dawson County Assessor’s office felt blindsided by criticisms from state Department of Revenue

One criticism from the Department of Revenue was the disqualification of some sales, saying there was not a consistent process.

Sales of real estate are not always considered to be at market value. While a sale between strangers will likely be reflective of the market, a sale between family, friends or neighbors might not be.

Spencer said, being residents of the county, they are familiar with people and know who is related or if people are neighbors, etc. A more familiar view than officials in Lincoln would have.

Moore said when he considers qualification of sales; he always asks himself if a fee appraisal would use it and if he thinks they wouldn’t, then he won’t qualify the sale. Moore added they qualify more sales than they disqualify, by far.

There have been complaints filed against the Dawson County Assessor’s office; one county resident said he filed three complaints in the last four months during the last commissioners meeting.

Moore said the state policy is to look into these complaints right away, but he said he feels the complaints should be allowed to run their course through the Tax Equalization and Revenue Commission, to see if they hold up.