Dawson County Assessor’s office felt blindsided by criticisms from state Department of Revenue

LEXINGTON — Recently, the State Department of Revenue called the practices of the Dawson County Assessor’s office into question, stating a, “complete overhaul,” could be needed. This came as a shock to the assessor’s office, which had no indication from prior audits anything was amiss.
On Jan. 15, during a regular meeting of the Dawson County Commissioners, representatives with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, including state property tax administrator Ruth Sorenson, cited issues with the practices of the Dawson County assessor’s office.
They cited issues which included sales missing from state sales files; issues in the processing of qualifying sales; a significant percentage of new construction permits not being processed and the number of tax corrections brought before the board of equalization.
The Department of Revenue representatives said there was not a consistent process in the office and a complete overhaul of their practices and procedures could be needed.
These were strong statements and came as a surprise to Dawson County Assessor John Moore and his staff, he said there was no indication from prior audits from the Department of Revenue that something was wrong.
The office had come under scrutiny in 2018 and errors in record keeping were found. The Department of Revenue had come in to audit and oversee the office. After the 2018 report, Sorenson said the office had demonstrated sufficient progress in addressing the concerns.
According to a 2019 report, and opinion of the property tax administrator for Dawson County, the assessor’s office scored well.
In the classes of residential real estate property, commercial real property, agricultural land and special valuation of agricultural land, the quality of assessment for each stated the office met the generally accepted mass appraisal techniques and no recommendations were given.
The same was true of next year’s report, dated April 7, 2020, and signed by Sorenson. In all the categories the report stated the office met the accepted the mass appraisal techniques.
Moore said he felt like he was made a public spectacle when the criticisms from the Department of Revenue were aired during an open meeting and said the assessor’s office is not trying to make the situation worse.
Jodi Spencer, the Deputy County Assessor, said she feels the office has improved since the situation in 2017. She said the staff spent nights and weekends trying to organize and fix the issues that had been reported by the Department of Revenue in 2018.
Moore said issues were discovered in the work done by a former employee; issues which were not known at the time, but the office has been working to clean up since. Moore also said the loss of other long time employees left gaps which were difficult to fill.
One criticism from the Department of Revenue was the disqualification of some sales, saying there was not a consistent process.
Sales of real estate are not always considered to be at market value. While a sale between strangers will likely be reflective of the market, a sale between family, friends or neighbors might not be.
Spencer said, being residents of the county, they are familiar with people and know who is related or if people are neighbors, etc. A more familiar view than officials in Lincoln would have.
Moore said when he considers qualification of sales; he always asks himself if a fee appraisal would use it and if he thinks they wouldn’t, then he won’t qualify the sale. Moore added they qualify more sales than they disqualify, by far.
There have been complaints filed against the Dawson County Assessor’s office; one county resident said he filed three complaints in the last four months during the last commissioners meeting.
Moore said the state policy is to look into these complaints right away, but he said he feels the complaints should be allowed to run their course through the Tax Equalization and Revenue Commission, to see if they hold up.
On the criticisms of there being no clear methodology in the office, Moore and Spencer provided a flow chart for how real estate transfers are handled in the office. This chart is also submitted to the Department of Revenue.
The process flows several different ways, first documents are filed daily at the Register of Deeds office and these documents are retrieved every two weeks, either by the data entry clerk or records clerk.
Documents are then sorted and scanned and then record transfers are sent. Cards are pulled from the file and one of two things happen: there will be name changes, data entry and divisions made and then entered into a working file and sales file or the difficult divisions are given more attention and the assessor receives the files for final decision on sales and trouble shoots.
After this, sales are then sent to the state, or reviews are continued by the office, if needed.
Throughout the entire process, sales reviews are ongoing and appraisers are given outliers initially to find out the reason behind sales. The assessor will accompany an appraiser, usually on final review of properties and sales.
Cards are refiled after getting entered in cadastrals (a map recording of real estate boundaries) state and divisions are given to the Geographic Information System, GIS.
The Department of Revenue also said there were a significant number of tax corrections being brought before the board of equalization. In a survey of other counties in Nebraska, there were 62 counties which had no tax corrections, Sorenson said.
Spencer said the office processes over 4,000 sales per year and Moore said the corrections are usually caused by some minor issues, not some, “dastardly deed.”
Another issue cited by the Department of Revenue was the 111 open improvement permits which had not been updated with improvement value in 2019 or prior.
Moore and Spencer said there have been a large number of new homes being built throughout the county as communities try to grabble with the housing shortage and this has led to a large number of improvement permits.
Moore said there was a former employee who had left permits open and had not completed the work, something which the office is working through. He also stated the variables surrounding these types of permits “are as long as my arm.”
He also said there will always be some open improvement permits.
Having been in his position for 35 years, Moore said he recalled when there were 16 people working in the office, now there are six people. He has recognized the need for a full time appraiser and is currently hiring. However, Moore told the commissioners during the prior meeting, finding qualified help can be difficult.
Spencer said they disagree with some of the Department of Revenue points, but Moore said they will do everything they can to satisfy the department.