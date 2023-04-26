GOTHENBURG — The Dawson County Cattlemen and Dawson County Farm Bureau donated beef to area schools to during “Beef in School Day,” on Wednesday April 26.

Over 4,000 pounds of beef was donated to schools in Dawson County and would serve 5,200 students, said Shannon Peterson with Dawson County Cattlemen.

Peterson said she had been a part of Beef in School Day since they started the donations eight years ago.

The students had a choice of a hot beef sandwiches, beef street tacos or a barbeque beef pizza during their lunch, Peterson said.

The Beef in School Day got its start by ag producers donating meat to the smaller schools in the area. To donate to all the schools, the Dawson County Cattlemen and Dawson County Farm Bureau partnered with larger wholesalers for the donation.

In addition to the beef donation, the Dawson County agriculture groups aim to share information and promote beef in the classroom.

“Today many students are three to four generations removed from the family farm or ranch and have little to no understanding of agriculture, according to a joint press release from the Dawson County Cattlemen and Farm Bureau.

To help educate the Gothenburg fourth graders, student members of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) spoke with the class about the benefits of beef and its nutritional value as part of one’s diet.

Peterson said the younger students always seemed to enjoy hearing the information from the older FFA students. Informational readers about beef were also given to the fourth graders.

“Among the powerful package of 10 essential nutrients beef is known for, protein may be one of the most notable. In fact, one 3 oz. cooked serving of beef provides 50 percent of your Daily Value (25 grams) of this important nutrient,” according to Nebraska Beef Council.

“In a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition1, researchers from Penn State University found that people who participated in the Beef in an Optimal Lean Diet (BOLD) Study maintained healthy blood cholesterol levels while consuming a dietary pattern rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and beans, with lean beef as the primary protein source,” per the Nebraska Beef Council.