 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawson County 4-H'ers chosen to compete in State 4-H Awards/Incentives program
0 comments

Dawson County 4-H'ers chosen to compete in State 4-H Awards/Incentives program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dawson County 4-H'ers chosen to compete in State 4-H Awards/Incentives program

Local 4-H nominees to represent Dawson County in the State competition of the 4-H Awards/Incentives program include (front row, left to right) Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; Andrew Kreuscher, Gothenburg; (middle row, left to right) Aven Zimmerman, Overton; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Mattison Beattie, Sumner; (back row, left to right) Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Greg Treffer, Cozad; and Parker Walahoski, Overton. Also recognized but not in attendance were Abby Allen, Lexington; Bart Beattie, Sumner; Eli Boryca, Cozad; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Hayden Russman, Gothenburg; and Daniela Solis, Lexington. 

 Courtesy photo

The Dawson County 4‑H Council announced at the recent 4‑H Ach­ievement Barbecue their 4‑H nominees to represent Dawson County in the State competition of the 4‑H Awards/Incentives program.

The main basis for selection is the growth of the 4-H'er, how they have shared their knowledge with others, and how they have been involved in their community.

The state selection process has changed to ‘Achievement Application’ for the selection of delegates to the National 4-H Congress and National 4-H Conference.

The Dawson County 4‑H nominees for National 4-H Congress are as follows:

Abby Allen, Lexington; Bart Beattie, Sumner; Eli Boryca, Cozad; Andrew Kreuscher, Gothenburg; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; Hayden Russman, Gothenburg; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Daniela Solis, Lexington; Parker Walahoski, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; and Aven Zimmerman, Overton.

Several 4-H’ers earned the opportunity to represent Dawson County in the state selection process for National 4-H Conference. The state selection is based on the Achievement Application and a personal interview. Those 4-H’ers include: Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Greg Treffer, Cozad; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; and Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics