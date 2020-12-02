Dawson County 4-H'ers chosen to compete in State 4-H Awards/Incentives program

The Dawson County 4‑H Council announced at the recent 4‑H Ach­ievement Barbecue their 4‑H nominees to represent Dawson County in the State competition of the 4‑H Awards/Incentives program.

The main basis for selection is the growth of the 4-H'er, how they have shared their knowledge with others, and how they have been involved in their community.

The state selection process has changed to ‘Achievement Application’ for the selection of delegates to the National 4-H Congress and National 4-H Conference.

The Dawson County 4‑H nominees for National 4-H Congress are as follows:

Abby Allen, Lexington; Bart Beattie, Sumner; Eli Boryca, Cozad; Andrew Kreuscher, Gothenburg; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; Hayden Russman, Gothenburg; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Daniela Solis, Lexington; Parker Walahoski, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; and Aven Zimmerman, Overton.

Several 4-H’ers earned the opportunity to represent Dawson County in the state selection process for National 4-H Conference. The state selection is based on the Achievement Application and a personal interview. Those 4-H’ers include: Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Greg Treffer, Cozad; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; and Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington.