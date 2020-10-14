 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawson County 4-H places third at UNL science event
0 comments

Dawson County 4-H places third at UNL science event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dawson County 4-H places third at UNL science event

Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Gage Schledewitz, Oconto; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton; earned third place honors in the Senior 4-H Livestock Juding Contest at UNL recently.

 Courtesy photo • UNL Extension

NEBRASKA — The only contest held this year at the Premier Animal Science Event at UNL was the state Senior 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Dawson County fielded a team and came away with a third-place finish, just behind Lincoln and Buffalo Counties. Leading the way for Dawson was Mattison Beattie, Sumner; who finished 8th overall and Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; who placed 10th. Other team members were Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Gage Schledewitz, Oconto; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton.

In team scores, Dawson was third in Reasons, with Beattie being the 5th individual; 2nd in Swine with Keiser 5th and Wolfinger 10th and 3rd in Beef with Walahoski earning 5th place and Beattie 8th; and 4th in Sheep/Goats with Wolfinger and Beattie taking home 7th and 8th place respectively.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics