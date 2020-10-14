Dawson County 4-H places third at UNL science event

NEBRASKA — The only contest held this year at the Premier Animal Science Event at UNL was the state Senior 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Dawson County fielded a team and came away with a third-place finish, just behind Lincoln and Buffalo Counties. Leading the way for Dawson was Mattison Beattie, Sumner; who finished 8th overall and Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; who placed 10th. Other team members were Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Gage Schledewitz, Oconto; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton.