Dawson County 2022 valuation changes

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Assessor’s Office announced this week that real estate property owners will be receiving a notice of valuation change for 2022.

Appraisers, on behalf of the Assessor, spent most of their time in four rural ranges and Overton beginning last fall through mid-March this year, conducting on site inspections of dwellings and in the rural areas, also outbuildings.

State guidelines require property must be examined at least every six years. Generally, it takes fewer years before review is needed due to market forces. Some locations or property types change almost annually. For 2022 the 92-100 percent parameters had to be updated for ranges 19,20,22 and 23 for improvements. This is separate from agricultural land.

There are several classes of property. They include residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural as the major groups. Land and improvements are considered separately. Those figures are, however; combined for the final value used for tax compilations.

Tax collection is the County Treasurer’s duty. Assessor’s produced tax rolls with the valuations as the basis. Tax rates are compiled from tax budget requests from the many political subdivisions. The breakdown in tax dollars go mostly to education, then cities and counties.

Valuations of improvements (buildings) in Lexington and Cozad were increased 10% and improvements in Gothenburg increased 5% this year to meet state standards.

Valuations are a result of comparing sold properties to unsold properties and attempting to equalize the figures. Levies will have to increase if the value drops in order to collect the same taxes year to year. Tax amounts depend almost solely on spending needed for the various governmental functions.

The valuation notices start the process of protesting to the County Board of Equalizations in case of disagreement with those results. Property owners have the month of June to file a protest from with the County Clerk. Hearings most often are held in July.