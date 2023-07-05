LEXINGTON — Dawson County Family Partners is hosting a school supply drive throughout the month of July.

In an effort to help students succeed during the upcoming school year, residents can drop off school supplies at:

Dawson County Opportunity Center, Suite B , in Lexington

Charitable Fund of Cozad, 105 E. Highway 30 in Cozad

Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition, 1001 Lake Ave, Gothenburg.

Donations will be accepted through Aug. 1

Needed supplies include, glue sticks and bottles, number two pencils, erasers, 24 count crayons, 24 count colored pencils, washable markers, child scissors, dry erase markers, wide rule spiral notebooks, family sized Kleenex, plain color pocket folders, pencil boxes, Clorox and Lysol wipes.

Cash donations are also welcome, according to Dawson County Family Partners.

If one wishes to make a cash donation, contact Amanda at their Lexington office, 308-325-3476, or Venmo @DCFP2022.

Cash donations may be tax exempt.