Dawson Co. Commissioners stick with signature procedure regarding Darr property

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners nominated to stick by a signature procedure regarding the split up of property in Darr.

During the public comment period of the commissioner’s Friday, Sept. 30 meeting, attorney Brian Copley appeared representing Shotkoski Hay Company in regard to splitting up property in Darr and a signature requirement associated with this action.

Back in June, Surveyor Mark Streit told the commissioners he had been asked by Shotkoski Hay Company to survey property they owned in Darr as they planned to split up a lot and sell the ground.

Streit said he ran into an issue because he found a dedication for a street that ran through the property.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the dedication for the street dates back to 1902, the year Darr was formally platted.

The dedication should be able to be vacated, but as Darr is an unincorporated community the question of if it fell under the county’s purview was also brought up.

Streit said he wanted to know about the statutes that were in place so he could proceed, as Shotkoski Hay wanted to move ahead on their end.

Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn had said she would look into the situation.

In September, Commissioner Bill Stewart said that the Shotkoski Hay Company plat in Darr is moving forward.

On Friday, Copley said he had reviewed the statutes and noted there were two ways to move forward. One way was for Shotkoski to acquire 10 signatures from landowners in a 10 mile radius, approving of the action.

Copley said the other way was for the commissioners to direct the county surveyor to prepare a report without the signatures and then submit it to them so they could make a ruling. Copley said they were requesting this, as it would make the process quicker.

Deputy County Attorney Kühn in turn said that this was a two-step process, requiring the 10 signatures before the commissioners could ask for a report to be prepared. She said she did not think acquiring 10 signatures was too much to ask.

Copley said they felt this was an unnecessary step in the process and that Shotkoski has been trying to move forward with the property since June.

The commissioners said they would require the 10 signatures from surrounding landowners before moving forward with the process. Copley said they would do so and return them to the county clerk.

Moving on to agenda items, Public Defender Ken Harbison appeared with an updated public defender contract and gave a brief overview of their activities.

Harbison said they worked with around 700 clients last year, some with as many as five open cases. He noted he and his staff also have to meet e-filing requirements, work with post release supervision activities, deferred judgment hearings and drug court cases.

Harbison was asking for a slight increase in pay and to add a fourth staff member to help in the office that is already understaffed. He noted he had submitted his proposal in July and there were no changes to in the presented contract, which the commissioners approved.

Sheriff Ken Moody appeared to award a bid for two new sheriff office patrol vehicles.

Moody said the bid came from Platte Valley Auto for two 2023 Dodge Durangos, with a law enforcement package, for a total amount of $78,600 with trade-in. Moody said these were the only vehicles available, for any others there was a wait time of around a year and a half.

The commissioners approved the vehicle bid.

Also approved was a certificate of a cost allocation plan with MGT and a worksite wellness service agreement with Virgin Pulse/Healthbreak.

During the board of equalization meeting, County Assessor Nic Van Cura presented valuation changes, stating these were properties that were returning to the tax roll, which the commissioners approved.