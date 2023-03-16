LEXINGTON — The new one and six year road plan was approved by the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Wednesday, March 15.

Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen presented the new plan to the commissioners, noting the different projects that were on the one year plan.

Those include three asphalt overlays around Cozad, two bridge projects on Road 418 and 754 south of Cozad, a box culvert on Road 426, northwest of Johnson Lake, asphalt overlays around Johnson Lake, south of the Darr Road and Road 751 to the lake, asphalt overlay on Road 445 to the Overton Cemetery, a box culverts on Road 446, Road 448 and Wiley Canyon and an asphalt overlay on Road 446 just north of Sumner.

As for the six year plan, Christiansen noted there few changes and only a few additions including concrete overlay on Road 771 west of Eddyville, concrete overlay on Road 428 east of Darr and asphalt overlay on Road 426 north of Darr.

Lexington resident Kerry Teetor appeared during the public hearing to comment on the current road plan.

Teetor had appeared at the 2021 to speak about concrete paving of Road 757 being moved back to the six year plan.

The area is heavily traveled by truck traffic, with many trucks turning off of Highway 30, onto Road 757, to reach Taft St. for an easier approach to Gavilon Grain on Highway 30.

There has been discussion of moving the paving a mile north to Road 758, to alleviate the traffic around the area, but this would come at a higher cost.

In 2021, Teetor questioned if the pavement was moved a mile north, if the heavy truck traffic would follow, or would they continue to use Road 757.

Teetor said the push to move a mile north is coming from the City of Lexington, but questioned if there would be any northward expansion of the community in the coming years.

Teetor had asked if the concrete paving for Road 757 to be left on the one year road plan, but the commissioners voted to accept the plan that moved it back to six years.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Teetor said the Road 757 paving project is once again on the six year plan, where it has been for the past 22 years.

He asked once again for Road 757 to be put on the one year road plan and not to undertake the Road 758 paving.

Commissioner Bill Stewart said the Road 757 was still on the six year plan because the east viaduct project was postponed again, with the bid letting now supposed to occur in December.

The commissioners voted to approve the one and six year road plan with no amendments.

Sheriff Mark Montgomery appeared with the monthly crime report and noted there were 75 federal inmates being housed in the jail as of Wednesday morning.

In other news, Montgomery said good progress continues to be made with the state-wide radio system; he noted the Cozad Police Department will be starting with it soon and Gothenburg in the near future.

He said the communication across the county is clear with only a few dead spots, but the coverage is far better than what it was in the past.

In the future, Montgomery said he would like to see some version of the state-wide radio in schools across the county. In the event of an emergency, it would allow the schools to communicate directly with the sheriff’s office.

There would be an expense involved with getting the schools outfitted, but Montgomery said it would be better to be prepared, in case an incident ever did occur.

Montgomery also said he would like to see the county fire departments get on the state-wide radio system for ease of communication between agencies.

The commissioners then considered the .gov registration authorization.

The commissioners had discussed in the past about an email conversion for the county to a .gov address. In general, emails from the U.S. government come from a .gov email domain. Zarek said an email coming from this type of domain has more credibility in the eyes of many people.

The commissioners approved moving ahead with the conversion, which would take around 30-35 days for the changeover to occur.

The commissioners set April 13 as the date bids for gravel would be opened; they will later be presented during a regular meeting.