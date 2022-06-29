Dawson Co. Commissioners approve land swap agreement with City of Lexington

LEXINGTON — After some back and forth discussion over the past few weeks, the Dawson County Commissioners approved a land swap agreement with the City of Lexington.

Both the city and the county have been discussing the possibility of a land swap.

The city would take over the county Road Department building on the corner of W. 8th and Ontario St., while the county would take over a 10 acre tract near E. Prospect Road and Road 434 so they can build a new road building.

The commissioners had some questions about the exact wording of the agreement and took no formal action during their June 1 meeting. In turn, the Lexington city council tabled the agreement during their June 14 meeting.

During the June 24 meeting, Commissioner Rod Reynolds said a provision that the county will immediately take over the city’s land but the city won’t take possession of the current road department property until the county has finished construction on the new building.

The commissioners approved the land swap; the Lexington city council will now consider approving the agreement at a future meeting.

Road Department Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with a recommendation for vacating a portion of Road 765 between Road 430 and 431, north of Lexington.

Christiansen said the request came from the landowners in the area, who seek to have the road vacated. He noted in the past they have asked the county not to maintain it, as people have dumped trash in the area or used the remote road in the hills to party.

One resident, Jeff Hine, appeared with pictures of trash and dead cattle dumped on the road.

A civil agreement is in place between the landowners, Christiansen said. Several gates will be installed to limit access to the road and the county will provide signage, noting the road is closed.

There was no opposition voiced to vacating the road, the only message received was in favor of the measure and Christiansen said the Roads Department has no issue with the plan.

After the public hearing, the commissioners approved vacating a portion of the road.

Christiansen also appeared with a change order for the Taft Cemetery drive project, he noted the City of Lexington had already paid and approved the change. The commissioners followed suit.

The last item Christiansen presented was an updated agreement for the Cozad southwest bridge project being conducted by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

CNPPID has secured permanet and temporary right-of-way for the project and bids should be accepted in December. Christiansen said bids should have been taken in January but there was a delay.

It was noted the funds for the project are simply passing through the county, so CNPPID can take advantage of certain reductions in cost.

The commissioners also discussed a salary increase for the upcoming budget year. Commissioner Bill Stewart opened the discussion by suggesting a one dollar increase.

It was noted by county employees that area businesses have been issuing large raises of $3 to $9 as they attempt to attract workers in job sectors that continue to be rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska’s historically low unemployment rate has also been difficult on business, as shown by the nearly ubiquitous sight of “Help Wanted” signs in windows.

Commissioner Dennis Rickertsen noted the pandemic has been hard for everyone but Chairman P.J. Jacobson said the county could not match those amounts of raises. Commissioner Stewart said they have to be responsible for both the county employees and the taxpayers.

Commissioner Stewart suggested setting up workshop dates to further discuss salaries.

Sheriff Ken Moody appeared with the monthly crime report and noted there were 93 inmates lodged in the jail as of Friday morning.

Moody noted their state wide radio system is up and running, after a few teething issues were worked out when the system first went live. Moody said Cozad reported that the reception was “one hundred percent better,” with the new system.

Commissioner Rick Zarek asked Moody about the possibility of adding scanners to the jail entrance to scan individuals who are booked into the jail. Zarek noted some counties are using their American Rescue Plan funds to purchase them and note that they help increase safety.

Moody said this was something he could look into for the county.

Lt. Shane Tilson appeared with an inmate food service agreement and amendment.

Tilson said this was their annual renewal of their food service for the jail, but there were several changes including the move to a flat fee instead of a sliding scale. Tilson said their food service provider was sighting inflation and growing costs as the reason for the change.

The increase would amount to a $1.50 more per inmate, or a $55,000 increase per year.

Tilson did note the sheriff’s office had discussed raising their rates for housing inmates to help with their own costs. Commissioner Stewart told his fellow commissioners the rate had not been changed in years.

The commissioners approved the food service agreement.

Another action taken was to reappoint Shane Area to the county’s Veterans Service board.

Next on the agenda was designation of a print and mailing service for LB644 post cards.

“State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said his proposed Legislative Bill 644 was patterned after a Utah law that requires taxing entities to inform taxpayers, via a postcard and on a website, when an increase in property taxes was being proposed,” according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Some state senators questioned the cost to the local governments when sending out the post cards.

LB 644 was passed 42-0 in May 2021.

The commissioners designated MIPS/NACO/Nebraska Print Shop for printing services and Pitney Bowes for mailing services.

County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky presented a transfer of budget authority measure, noting the district court and county relief were both over budget. She noted the funds making up the difference will come from the general fund, the commissioners approved the measure.

Also discussed was the county employee wellness program. Zlatkovsky said their year is up with Health Break, who has provided the program and the county has until July 15 to signal their intent to renew or seek a new contract.

The commissioners voted to table the matter until their next meeting where they will speak with Dan Schwartzkopf, who provides their employee health insurance updates.

The commissioners also tabled an action to appoint an individual to the county’s planning commission to fill John Fritton’s position. They noted they would like to give more time for people to submit applications, hoping for representation from the Gothenburg or Farnam areas.

During committee reports and comments, Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said parts of adult drug court were moved over the Dawson County Annex Building, which freed up space in the courthouse and the parking lot.

During the board of equalization meeting the commissioners entered executive session to discuss a Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) case involving John Kreuscher. No action was taken after the 10 minute meeting.

The commissioners also approved vehicle tax exemptions for Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska and the valuation changes from May 27-June 24.