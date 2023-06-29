The University of Nebraska’s East Campus in Lincoln was the site of the 2023 4-H Premier Animal Science Event. 4-H’ers from across the state gathered to compete in eight livestock events. Seventeen Dawson County 4-H’ers participated and brought home two team championships, qualifying for the National 4-H contest and a host of individual awards.

MEATS JUDGING

Individually, Dawson County had three of its own 4-H’ers place in the top five for the Meats Judging event. In the senior division, Preston Beattie, Sumner; was 5th place, Bart Beattie, Sumner; placed 4th and Parker Walahoski, Overton; was the senior individual champion. The senior team took champion honors in the meats judging competition, earning them a trip to the National Contest. The champion senior team consisted of Bart Beattie, Sumner; Parker Walahoski, Overton; Preston Beattie, Sumner; and Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington. Greta Rickertsen of Lexington also competed in the senior division.

In the intermediate division, gold individual medalist was Paige Walahoski, Overton; and 3rd place was Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington. Dawson County’s second team placed 3rd overall. The team consisted of Paige Walahoski, Overton; Bristol McConville, Lexington; and Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington.

The Meats Judging Contest consists of retail meat cut identification, judging classes, and a test of food safety knowledge. The Dawson County 4-H Meats team coach is Curt Rickertsen of Lexington. A special thanks goes out to Kirk Marriott from Plum Creek Market Place’s meat department for hosting workouts.

SKILLATHON

Dawson County’s Senior team was the Champion for this year’s Skillathon Contest. The team consisted of Parker Walahoski, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton. They were the top team in every category which included feeds, evaluation and marketing, quality assurance, breeds and equipment, meats, and breeding animal evaluation. They will be representing Dawson County at the National 4-H Contest this year. The coaches of the team were Taryn Vonderschmidt of Farnam and Kaylee Springer of Cozad.

QUIZ BOWL

Senior Dawson County Quiz Bowl team consisted of Carson Reiman, Cozad; Samual Winter, Cozad; Greta Rickertsen, Lexington; and Abby Negley, Gothenburg. Dawson County also had two intermediate quiz bowl teams. Team 1 placed 2nd, and consisted of Bristol McConville, Lexington; Paige Walahoski, Overton; Mollie Spradlin, Cozad; and Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad. Team 2 consisted of Kadie Anderson, Gothenburg; Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington; and Cassidy Reiman, Cozad. The coach of both the Senior and Intermediate Quiz Bowl teams was Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.

LIVESTOCK JUDGING

The Dawson County Senior Livestock Judging participants were Abby Negley, Gothenburg and Samual Winter, Cozad. Team members on the Intermediate Livestock Judging Team were Paige Walahoski, Overton; Bristol McConville, Lexington; and Mollie Spradlin, Cozad. The Dawson County Intermediate team was 2nd in the Sheep and Goats category. Individually, Paige Walahoski placed 3rd and Bristol McConville was 8th in Sheep and Goats. Paige Walahoski also earned 8th place in intermediate individual reasons. The coach of both the Senior and Intermediate Livestock Judging teams was Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.