Dawson Area Leadership to honor 12 youth graduates

Applications for Dawson Area Leadership’s next adult and youth classes may be submitted until June 15, 2021. Any adult working or living in the Dawson County Area (all of Dawson County, Elwood and Eustis) or student from that same area going into their junior year or senior year are encouraged to apply. Seniors being eligible is for the 2021-2022 class only. There was not a class in 2020-2021 due to covid-19 and this will give students who would have been eligible last year the option to apply this year. In future years, it will go back to juniors only.