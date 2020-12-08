Dawson Area Development to host a series of Drive Thru Job Fairs

Dawson Area Development (DAD) will host a Drive Thru Job Fair at the Lexington Opportunity Center (1501 Plum Creek Parkway) on Friday December 11, 2020 from 10:00AM – 1:00pm.

Attendees of the Drive Thru Job Fair will have the opportunity to explore area employers that are currently hiring without leaving their car. DAD staff will provide attendees with a bag containing information from employers who are hiring, while remaining socially distant and safe.

This fair will be the first of a short rotating series in the Dawson County Area. The second one will take place in Cozad in February and the third one will be in April in Gothenburg. Exact dates and location are yet to be determined.

This free event will benefit jobseekers and safely connect them with potential employers. If you are an employer in the Dawson County Area and would like to include a flyer of your job opening free of charge, please contact Stephanie Novoa, 308-217-0005, dawsonareacoordinator@gmail.com.