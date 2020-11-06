Dawson and Gosper County poll workers report civil and patriotic actions on the part of voters

DAWSON COUNTY — The political rancor surrounding the general election appeared absent in the voters of Dawson and Gosper County while they did their civic duty on Tuesday.

While portions of the nation prepared for unrest on Tuesday Nov. 3, the day of general election, voters in south central Nebraska went about their business in a civil matter, poll workers reported.

By 2 p.m. poll workers at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington said they had seen a steady flow of voters in the morning and noon hour and described their conduct as, “professional.”

Pam Baruth, one of the poll workers, said one of the individuals was a man who had just recently received his citizenship and was excited to be voting in a U.S. election for the first time.

She also said one woman brought at least 10 individuals to the polls and helped translate for them in Somali.

While the Secretary of State’s office had reported some Nebraskan voters receiving robo calls to, “stay home and stay safe,” none of the voters at Grace Lutheran reported any such calls to the workers.

