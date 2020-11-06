Dawson and Gosper County poll workers report civil and patriotic actions on the part of voters

DAWSON COUNTY — The political rancor surrounding the general election appeared absent in the voters of Dawson and Gosper County while they did their civic duty on Tuesday.
While portions of the nation prepared for unrest on Tuesday Nov. 3, the day of general election, voters in south central Nebraska went about their business in a civil matter, poll workers reported.
By 2 p.m. poll workers at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington said they had seen a steady flow of voters in the morning and noon hour and described their conduct as, “professional.”
Pam Baruth, one of the poll workers, said one of the individuals was a man who had just recently received his citizenship and was excited to be voting in a U.S. election for the first time.
She also said one woman brought at least 10 individuals to the polls and helped translate for them in Somali.
While the Secretary of State’s office had reported some Nebraskan voters receiving robo calls to, “stay home and stay safe,” none of the voters at Grace Lutheran reported any such calls to the workers.
It was much the same story at the polling location at Lexington’s Grand Generation Center. Workers there said while they had only seen 60 voters during the primary election in the spring, they had seen double that number by 2:15 p.m.
Judy Lauby, a poll worker for six years, also reported no robo calls among the voters in their area.
Over at St. Ann’s Parish Center, poll worker Marcia Prasch said the volume of voters had been, “nice and steady,” throughout the day. She said it had been a fun day, with many first time voters participating.
When asked about concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Prasch, who was wearing a face shield, described the polling location as, “the cleanest place in town.” Poll workers appeared to be well equipped with masks, hand sanitizer and face shields.
In Gosper County, at the Elwood Legion Post 290, poll worker Vicki VonLoh said they had seen a good turnout of voters, and an increase from the numbers seen in May.
VonLoh said they had no issues with unruly voters and described people as, “patriotic,” more than anything else.
She also described the safety measures the workers were taking due to COVID-19. Workers would sanitize the booths after each voter passed through and wiped down not only the tables but the ballot as well.
None of the polling stations reported having to turn anyone away due to overtly political clothing.
